The property at 17 Mount Pleasant Road, which includes a two-bedroom maisonette above, was one of more than 150 lots to come under the hammer at the auction on Wednesday (November 2) held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The site, offered jointly with Dyer & Hobbis, went under the gavel at £227,500 freehold.

The empty shop was the location of Sandra’s News before it closed.

17 Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings

Chris Milne, auction appraiser, said: “We considered that this four-storey mid-terrace property situated a short distance from Hastings town centre would do well and we were proved right.

“Our bidders could see the potential in the property that although now in need of refurbishment, once works have been carried out it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.

“Now vacant, the property comprises a retail unit on the ground floor with access to a two-bedroom maisonette on the upper parts – and the retail and residential elements could be separated.”

In Bexhill, a detached two-bedroom bungalow needing refurbishment was sold for £261,000 freehold at Wednesday’s auction.

67 Pembury Grove, Bexhill

The 67 Pembury Grove property is located in a residential area close to Bexhill Hospital, the college, town centre, mainline railway station and sea front.

Chris added: “It’s easy to see why this one was snapped up. We felt that once enhanced the property would be ideal for owner occupation or investment – and our purchaser agreed.

A one-bedroom flat in a predominantly residential area of St Leonards also went under the gavel at £83,000 leasehold at this week’s auction.

Generating £6,000 per annum in rent, Flat 6 at 16 Chapel Park Road, was offered jointly with Oakfield Estate Agents.

16 Chapel Park Road, St Leonards

Chris said: “We felt that this property offering easy access to both St Leonards and Hastings town centres was ideal for continued investment.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country.

