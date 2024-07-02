Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose Home is at Goodwood near Chichester, has recently celebrated its fourth consecutive year of participation in Dare to Dream, a mentoring scheme designed to help pupils realise their potential and overcome their personal barriers to success.

During the current school year, 15 volunteers from across the company have acted as mentors to Year 9 pupils from Chichester Free School, Bourne Community College and Ormiston Six Villages Academy, all local to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

Each mentor collaborates with three pupils who are grappling with challenges impacting their personal lives, academic advancement and future career decisions. Across a series of three sessions, the mentors share their own experiences and strive to learn more about the pupils’ perspectives on life. Together, they explore and challenge the pupils’ beliefs about themselves and the world around them.

For the first time, Rolls-Royce apprentices participated in the mentorship programme, sharing their knowledge and experiences with the young people involved. This insight proved to be particularly beneficial, with the apprentices close in age and relatable to the school pupils taking part. The shared experiences and perspectives of the Rolls-Royce apprentices allowed them to connect with the mentees, fostering meaningful conversations and providing guidance that resonated strongly with the young participants.

By encouraging pupils to think beyond the confines of their school and home environments, the mentorship programme can inspire aspirational ideas and motivate them to grapple with what lies ahead. Through sharing their own personal journeys, which have not always adhered to traditional educational and career paths, the mentors demonstrate that doors are not permanently closed.

Samantha Savage, Year 9 Leader, Bourne Community College, said: “We are so very grateful to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars for the amazing opportunity for our students; to work closely with the ‘Dare to Dream’ team, the time our students spent at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and the mentorship support visits to our school. The whole programme has been exceptional. The opportunity to work closely with professionals at Rolls-Royce has demonstrated excellence at the workplace in an unfamiliar environment. The difference in students’ attitudes to the world of work has been noticeable. The students returned buzzing with excitement, inspired by potential career pathways. This is wholly down to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this project. Students’ hopes and aspirations for the future have already risen and we are looking forward to watching them grow even more.”

Maddison Headland, an apprentice at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “I chose to become a Dare to Dream mentor as I think it is important for young people to understand what they are capable of achieving. The programme allows them to see that despite any setbacks they are facing in their educational or personal life, they can push through and come out the other side.”

Lydia Woodroff, HR Sustainability Business Partner, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, coordinates the project at Rolls-Royce. She said: “We were thrilled to maintain our support of the Dare to Dream programme this year and witness the continued positive impact it has had on the selected participants throughout the programme. The mentees had the chance to meet some of our Apprentices and observe how we foster people’s early career development. They also watched the vehicle manufacturing process and experienced a ‘customer reveal’ event, culminating in being photographed in a Rolls-Royce Phantom. We’re grateful for this opportunity to showcase the diverse range of skills utilised within our organisation, as well as the variety of roles we offer.”

