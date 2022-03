Here’s a chance to bring cheer to the locals - The Lamb Inn is in the picturesque village of Rusper close to 10,000 new homes

It’s a character detached public house with bar & dining areas for 60. The pub comes with three bedrooms owners accommodation, and heated trade patio with pizza oven for 40 covers.

It’s described as a profitable business with great potential for further growth and is very popular according to Tripadvisor.

Sidney Phillips via Zoopla

1. The Lamb Inn Lambs Green Road, Horsham SUS-220314-100234003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

2. The Lamb Inn Lambs Green Road, Horsham SUS-220314-100118003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

3. The Lamb Inn Lambs Green Road, Horsham SUS-220314-100220003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales

4. The Lamb Inn Lambs Green Road, Horsham SUS-220314-100130003 Photo: Haywards Heath Photo Sales