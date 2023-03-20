Edit Account-Sign Out
Uckfield farm scoops Rural Oscar at Countryside Alliance Awards

South Brockwells Farm in Little Horsted has scooped a ‘Rural Oscar’ as the South East regional winner for Rural Enterprise in the Countryside Alliance Awards 2023.

By Caroline TaskerContributor
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:27 GMT

The farm was nominated late last year and made it to the final four which then went to the public vote.

And vote they did, with over 40,000 people saying that their local business should win – and in the South East, that was South Brockwells Farm.

Caroline Tasker, director of education and events at South Brockwells Farm Partnership, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised at South Brockwells Farm as a team who are passionate about their community, providing quality service and excellent local produce.

Chrissy Wells and Caroline Tasker with farm school students and four-legged friends
“If you haven’t yet heard of us, take a look at our website www.southbrockwellsfarm.com and socials @southbrockwellsfarm where you will see we are a farm with a difference.

“As a working farm, established in 1976, we are experts in our field of sheep farming, asparagus and our small but delightful farm shop and butchery but in recent years we have diversified further to now include South Brockwells Farm School and mobile farm.

Farming remains and shall remain at the core of what we do but we now have the opportunity to share this and work with children and young people from across Sussex to support their education and wellbeing, teaching them about the role farming plays in their lives and where food comes from.

“Having won the Uckfield Business of the year award in 2022 and a British Farming award for Diversification in 2022, we are thrilled to continue to build on this success with the Rural Oscar!

South Brockwells Farm
“As we continue to battle with the challenges of working with children and animals (they say don’t work with either right?!) on a working farm, we are looking out for opportunities to work with local businesses and community groups who are as passionate as us to help us improve our site so we can continue to meet the demand in our local area and work with as many children and young people from all backgrounds as possible!

"Please contact us if this sounds like a project you would like to be involved in!”

South Brockwells Farm
South Brockwells Farm
