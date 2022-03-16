Ukraine: Eastbourne business donates £100,000

The Little Group, parent company of Gardners Books Ltd in Eastbourne, made the donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.
Gardners Books Ltd is an international wholesalers of books, eBooks, music and film based in Whittle Drive.
A spokesperson for the company said, “Like most people, the business and all of those working within it are deeply saddened by the crisis
Ukraine and its people are facing, and in turn, the knock on consequences throughout Europe.
“It is a sad and worrying time and we feel it was this right gesture to support this cause.”
