Eastbourne residents march in solidarity with Ukraine

Residents met by the pier at 6pm before walking to the Western Lawns for a minute’s silence.
Miss Mohns said, “It went really well. We had about 40 people in the end.”
The organiser said they raised around £70 during the walk for Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine humanitarian appeal.
Miss Mohns added, “It was really nice to stand with people, shoulder-to-shoulder with people you have never met before in solidarity.”
The Eastbourne woman said she is hoping to organise more events in the future.
She said, “It felt really emotional and there was a lot of love and support there.
“A lot of people were keen to take part in other activities.
“I think we might do another walk, maybe a slightly longer one.
“We definitely want to do something else in the coming weeks.”
