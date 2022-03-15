Eastbourne residents march in solidarity with Ukraine

Around 40 residents took part in a walk along Eastbourne seafront to show solidarity with Ukraine.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:24 pm

Louise Baxter and Sophie Mohns had organised the walk – which took place on Thursday, March 10.

Residents met by the pier at 6pm before walking to the Western Lawns for a minute’s silence.

Miss Mohns said, “It went really well. We had about 40 people in the end.”

Around 40 residents took part in the walk SUS-220315-150815001

The organiser said they raised around £70 during the walk for Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Miss Mohns added, “It was really nice to stand with people, shoulder-to-shoulder with people you have never met before in solidarity.”

The Eastbourne woman said she is hoping to organise more events in the future.

She said, “It felt really emotional and there was a lot of love and support there.

The walk took place on Thursday, March 10 SUS-220315-150826001

“A lot of people were keen to take part in other activities.

“I think we might do another walk, maybe a slightly longer one.

“We definitely want to do something else in the coming weeks.”

