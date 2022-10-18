The chain restaurant, which used to be in the town, is known for its ‘Bender in a Bun’ – which includes a pork frankfurter that is lightly spiced with ginger, pepper and a natural smoke flavouring.

Wimpy said it experimented with changing its name to a 'Frankfurter in a Bun' in the late 1990s, but there was such an outcry that ‘Bender in a Bun’ was reinstated.

Jacob’s Review:

I was really excited when Wimpy returned to the town as I have never been to one before and my mum has told me about her fond memories of the restaurant from when she was a teenager.

After asking colleagues about what they would recommend I landed on small chips, a ‘Bender in a Bun’ with cheese, a cheeseburger and ‘the original quarter pounder cheese’ – as the owner said it was their most popular dish.

The chips were quite tasty, and my colleague said she preferred them to the ones from McDonald’s, although I don’t think they are my favourite. I would describe the type of chip as somewhere in between McDonald’s and ones from a chippy. With that being said I still liked the chips but would probably choose to get them elsewhere if that is all I wanted.

For the ‘Bender in a Bun’ I was hit with a strong smoky flavour, which was surprising in the moment, although I did like it. The bun is great and really helps elevate the dish, and the onions were also a welcomed surprise. I would recommend this to anyone looking for something to get on their first trip to Wimpy.

I then tried the cheeseburger and ‘the original quarter pounder cheese’. The cheeseburger was good and the patty’s flavour was something that impressed me. The slice of tomato in the burger was also incredible – as with the McPlant’s tomato slice it added a nice texture. The quarter pounder reminded me of a Bic Mac from McDonald’s, but the patty once again made it stand out. One of the main things I will take away from my first Wimpy experience is that they have great beef patties.

