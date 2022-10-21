The new burgers came out on Wednesday, October 19.

The McCrispy will be staying on the McDonald’s menu permanently while the BBQ Bacon Stack will be around for six weeks.

A crispy chicken fillet is the star of the McCrispy while the BBQ Bacon Stack has two beef patties, creamy barbecue sauce, pepper jack cheese and bacon.

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons with McDonald's new McCrispy and BBQ Bacon Stack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob’s review:

I have tried a lot of ‘special’ burgers from McDonald’s over the years and these are some of the best I have ever had from the chain. Often with the new burgers there is one which I think it just off the mark, that is not the case here.

The McCrispy will be a favourite among customers. The crispy fillet not only has a great texture, but a fantastic flavour with a tickle of heat. I grew up with the McSpicy in Hong Kong (a spicy crispy chicken burger) and this is giving me flashbacks to my childhood – although the McSpicy is slightly better in my opinion. I really dislike mayonnaise but everything in this burger works really well.

A downside I had heard from a friend was the price. It cost me £4.89 for just the burger and although you can get cheaper items at McDonald’s, this is a very good burger that is worth it. With that being said, I would get the burger more if it was just slightly cheaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBQ Bacon Stack also impressed with the creamy barbecue sauce surprising me. It worked extremely well with the rest of the burger – but to be fair it is hard to miss with a barbecue bacon burger. I would recommend this to any burger lover as with cheese, two beef patties, bacon and barbecue sauce, you are consuming ingredients that all work perfectly together. Again, the burger cost £5.39 on its own so it is more expensive than other items in McDonald’s, but I think this is understandable considering the sort of toppings that are in this burger.

READ THIS: