Video: Tim and Lainey Powell from The Horse Inn Hurst reveal plan to help Ukraine with lorries full of supplies

The landlord and landlady of a Hurstpierpoint pub are raising tens of thousands of pounds to send vital medical supplies to Ukraine.

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 2:03 pm

Mid Sussex Times reporter Lawrence Smith and photographer Steve Robards sat down with Tim and Lainey Powell of The Horse Inn Hurst on Monday, March 28, to discuss their plans.

The pair said they have secured the use of several articulated lorries to deliver goods and now need to fill them with medical, health and sanitary products, which could cost up to £50,000 per 20-tonne vehicle.

This newspaper also spoke to Richard Paisley, who has recently returned from a charity mission to help refugees in Poland with his son Finn.

Richard Paisley with Tim and Lainey Powell at The Horse Inn Hurst in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2203291.

He talks about his experiences and how he became involved with Tim and Lainey’s fundraising plan.

Click here to read the full story of Tim and Lainey’s mission.

