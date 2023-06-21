Video: Trying the new items on offer at McDonald's including the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and double chocolate pie

Here is what SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons thought about the new items that are available at McDonald’s from today (Wednesday, June 21).

Jacob’s review:I started with the Biscoff McFlurry. This is the item most people are excited for and although it was very nice, it didn’t knock my socks off. I would probably get it again but it could have done with a bit more syrup and biscuit crumbs, in my opinion.

On the other hand, the double chocolate pie really impressed me. I have tried a chocolate pie from McDonald’s while in Asia and really like it then, so I had high hopes. Although the pie could be slightly creamier, it was really nice and would have been a 10/10 if it was served with ice cream.

I then tried the Caesar with bacon and the sriracha wrap. Both were nice, but the Caesar wrap did impress me more. I didn’t have high hopes but it was a pleasant surprise – although there was too much sauce for my liking. The sirarcha wrap was also nice, and I am happy there is a spicy option, but it is not the best sriracha sauce I have had. With that being said, I would still recommend both of these options.

The mozzarella bites also seemed to spark a reaction online and I was curious to see how it was different to the fan-favourite dippers? Sometimes if they are left too long they loose their consistency so I quickly tried one of the bites when I got back to the office and it was unbelievable. I absolutely love mozzarella dippers – but I will stick my neck out and say these are better. The cheese to breadcrumb ratio is superb and it works as a one-bite snack.

Finally I tried the double Big Mac – which has twice as much meat as the original. As I explain in the video, sometimes when fast food chains try a ‘double meat’ option it just doesn’t work as it throws off the ratios, but this was the first time I think the company has made the right call. The ratio of the Big Mac was improved with the extra meat and, in my opinion, it is better than the original.

READ THIS:

1 . New McDonald's items SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons with some of the new items on offer at McDonald's. Picture from National World Photo: Staff

2 . McDonald's new items The new Lotus Biscoff McFlurry. Picture from National World Photo: Staff

3 . McDonald's new items The new double Big Mac. Picture from National World Photo: Staff

4 . McDonald's new items The new double chocolate pie. Picture from National World Photo: Staff