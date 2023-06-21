Video: Trying the new items on offer at McDonald's including the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and double chocolate pie
McDonald’s new summer items include the double chocolate pie, Lotus Biscoff McFlurry, Caesar and sriracha wraps, mozzarella bites and the double Big Mac.
Jacob’s review:I started with the Biscoff McFlurry. This is the item most people are excited for and although it was very nice, it didn’t knock my socks off. I would probably get it again but it could have done with a bit more syrup and biscuit crumbs, in my opinion.
On the other hand, the double chocolate pie really impressed me. I have tried a chocolate pie from McDonald’s while in Asia and really like it then, so I had high hopes. Although the pie could be slightly creamier, it was really nice and would have been a 10/10 if it was served with ice cream.
I then tried the Caesar with bacon and the sriracha wrap. Both were nice, but the Caesar wrap did impress me more. I didn’t have high hopes but it was a pleasant surprise – although there was too much sauce for my liking. The sirarcha wrap was also nice, and I am happy there is a spicy option, but it is not the best sriracha sauce I have had. With that being said, I would still recommend both of these options.
The mozzarella bites also seemed to spark a reaction online and I was curious to see how it was different to the fan-favourite dippers? Sometimes if they are left too long they loose their consistency so I quickly tried one of the bites when I got back to the office and it was unbelievable. I absolutely love mozzarella dippers – but I will stick my neck out and say these are better. The cheese to breadcrumb ratio is superb and it works as a one-bite snack.
Finally I tried the double Big Mac – which has twice as much meat as the original. As I explain in the video, sometimes when fast food chains try a ‘double meat’ option it just doesn’t work as it throws off the ratios, but this was the first time I think the company has made the right call. The ratio of the Big Mac was improved with the extra meat and, in my opinion, it is better than the original.