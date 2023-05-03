Edit Account-Sign Out
McDonald’s to release new limited-edition dips to celebrate 40 years of McNuggets

McDonald’s is set to bring out four new limited-edition dips to celebrate McNuggets’ 40th anniversary.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:02 BST

The new dips include ‘mega’ hot sauce, garlic mayo, chipotle mayo and ‘creamy’ ranch.

The hot sauce and garlic mayo dips will be available to customers from Wednesday, May 10, and the chipotle mayo and ranch sauces will drop on Wednesday, May 31.

McDonald’s said the garlic mayo will be ‘slightly tangy, yet beautifully rich’ while the chipotle mayo is an ‘exotic dip full of smoke’.

A spokesperson added: “America’s most popular sauce is coming McDonald’s! The best thing to come from across the pond, coat your McNuggets with the flavour-packed creamy ranch dip.”

McDonald's McNuggets

Photo: McDonald's

McDonald's new ranch dip Photo: McDonald's

McDonald's new 'mega' hot sauce Photo: McDonald's

McDonald's new garlic mayo dip Photo: McDonald's

