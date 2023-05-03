McDonald’s to release new limited-edition dips to celebrate 40 years of McNuggets

McDonald’s is set to bring out four new limited-edition dips to celebrate McNuggets’ 40th anniversary.

The new dips include ‘mega’ hot sauce, garlic mayo, chipotle mayo and ‘creamy’ ranch.

The hot sauce and garlic mayo dips will be available to customers from Wednesday, May 10, and the chipotle mayo and ranch sauces will drop on Wednesday, May 31.

McDonald’s said the garlic mayo will be ‘slightly tangy, yet beautifully rich’ while the chipotle mayo is an ‘exotic dip full of smoke’.

A spokesperson added: “America’s most popular sauce is coming McDonald’s! The best thing to come from across the pond, coat your McNuggets with the flavour-packed creamy ranch dip.”

1 . McDonald's McNuggets McDonald's McNuggets Photo: McDonald's

2 . McDonald's new ranch dip McDonald's new ranch dip Photo: McDonald's

3 . McDonald's new 'mega' hot sauce McDonald's new 'mega' hot sauce Photo: McDonald's

4 . McDonald's new garlic mayo dip McDonald's new garlic mayo dip Photo: McDonald's