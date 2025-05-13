Warren James comes to Montague Street, Worthing
SHW, on behalf of a private investor landlord, has let 74 Montague Street, in Worthing, West Sussex to Warren James.
The national multiple retailer has taken the 2,166 sq ft high street retail unit, arranged overground and first floors, on a new lease, with retail trading on the ground floor.
Situated in a prime section of Montague Street withing the pedestrianised thoroughfare, nearby occupiers include Sports Direct, O2, New Look and Marks & Spencer.
Duncan Marsh, Partner at SHW, says: “We are pleased to have completed another string letting to this national retailer which has now opened on Montague Street, providing a superb addition to the Worthing retail offer.”