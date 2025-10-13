West Sussex bus operator celebrates double finalist success at the UK Bus Awards

Stagecoach South is celebrating double success after being named a finalist in two categories at this year’s UK Bus Awards, Recruitment and Retention, and Top National Bus Depot for its Aldershot operation.

The shortlisting recognises Stagecoach South’s innovative approach to attracting, developing and retaining staff, alongside the exceptional performance and community spirit of its Aldershot team. x8g3qyt

In response to post-pandemic lifestyle changes, Stagecoach South launched a creative driver recruitment campaign aimed at university students, offering flexible part-time roles to fit around studies.

The company has also strengthened retention through driver apprenticeships, targeted female recruitment, and a culture of engagement and inclusion across all depots.

Aldershot Depot has been recognised as one of the best in the UK for its strong teamwork, operational excellence and community involvement. Its much-loved Santa Grotto Bus, run by volunteers, has become a local highlight, reflecting the depot’s commitment to making a positive difference beyond the bus service.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised in two national categories. These nominations are a credit to our fantastic people, from those finding new ways to recruit and retain talent, to the dedicated teams at Aldershot and across our depots who deliver excellent service to our customers every day.”

The UK Bus Awards 2025 winners will be announced later this year in London.