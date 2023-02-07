What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a florists that has been in the town for 66 years - video

Boulevard Florists is one of the oldest, family-run independent shops in Crawley.

The popular shop is located on the Boulevard in the town centre and has been in the town for 66 years. The shop is owned by sisters Charlie Patterson and Sally Boulter and it provides flowers for all occasions, including weddings, Valentine’s Day and funeral tributes. The business also supplies gift bouquets, alcohol and chocolates.

We took a tour of the shop to see what they had to sell and what makes it so special as part of our ‘What’s In My Shop?‘ series.

Many people will remember the shop because of the “pink elephant charity bucket outside”, Assistant Manager, Nicole Beeden said.

As well as selling flowers, the business also supports people wanting to include flowers at their events.

The business has found trade difficult in recent times due to Covid, Brexit and Cost of living crisis. It has also lost some of its footfall due to “Poundland and New Look closing its back doors to the public”, Assistant Manager Nicole Beeden continues.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Boulevard Florist's biggest sellers at this time of year are Red Roses. The shop sells Roses by the dozen, half a dozen and individually.

Assistant Manager of Boulevard Florists, Nicole Beeden said: “As a business, we do a lot of gift bouquets, weddings and funeral tributes for loved ones that have passed away. We also do alcohol and chocolates, things like that. We have an extensive house plant collection, especially in the summer when things are warmer in here (shop).

“We do lots and lots of Roses for Valentine’s Day as it is traditional. We do dozens, half a dozen and single Roses. We also do a lot of mixed flowers as well. We deliver throughout Crawley, Horley, Horsham, Faygate, Rusper and we have lots of bouquets for people to grab.”

You can find them online at: https://www.flowerscrawley.co.uk/

Here are 11 pictures from the tour:

1 . What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a florists that has been in the town for 66 years - video Boulevard Florists Photo: Accredited Photo Sales

