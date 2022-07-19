Worthing café closes for the summer for a 'pause and rethink' before relaunching in September

The Sand Bay café is part of The Sand Project, which is expanding its Sand College, doubling the size of the space and the number of trainees.

There are exciting plans for September, when the trainees will be taking over the Thorn Road venue and running it as a successful café and venue to hire for events, with the support of Sand staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Shephard, community engagement lead, said: "We are now closing the Sand Bay over the summer to allow our valued customers to come back to a venue where our trainees have ownership of both the running of café, events and the business side of things.

The Sand Bay café is part of The Sand Project, which is expanding its Sand College, doubling the size of the space and the number of trainees

Also in the news: Night of Celebration: 8th Worthing Sea Scouts celebrate remarkable achievements

"We were inspired by our recent Cocktail Experience in June, where The Grand Hotel in Brighton supported us. Friends and family of Sand were invited and everyone had such a great time. Our trainee Matthew helped lead the cocktail making, alongside Scarlett from the Grand Hotel.

"Seeing Sand Bay come alive at night was so wonderful and it made us pause and rethink how we use this space.

"We are passionate at Sand about our trainees having a pathway by the time they are 25, to live independently and find their passion in a work environment. Each trainee has a unique learning path that suits both their needs and their passion and with these combined they excel in this environment.