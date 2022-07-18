Night of Celebration: 8th Worthing Sea Scouts celebrate remarkable achievements

A Night of Celebration was held alongside the annual meeting at the group's headquarters in Glebeside Avenue on Wednesday, July 6.

Chairman Mark Anderson spoke of the work put in by Petula Bladen in a variety of roles at both local and district level, and wished her well as she stands down from the role of Group Scout Leader.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of leaders were awarded their Wood Badge after successfully completing the Scout leadership training programme and long-service awards included the 30 years achieved by Paul Chaplain.

District commissioner Al Chartres leads the 8th Worthing Sea Scouts leaders in renewing their Promise after receiving Wood Badges and long-service awards

Also in the news: Date confirmed for Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2022

See also: Free events in Worthing and Littlehampton for families to look forward to this summer

Mark Mears, who has taken over as Group Scout Leader, said: "Following the leaders recognition, we moved to the important part of the night, which focused on acknowledging the contributions and successes of our young people from Beavers all the way through to Explorers. We finished our celebrations with refreshments and cake, which was enjoyed by all our supporters.

"I would like to reach out to thank all the supporters and volunteers at 8th Worthing and as we move into 2023, we will continue with our Group Development Plan and celebrate the 95th anniversary of 8th Worthing Sea Scouts. If you would like to get involved in Scouting and realise the benefits of volunteering, please reach out to me directly."