A win for Burgess Hill: new community sports centre now open

A new state-of-the-art outdoor sporting facility is now open in Burgess Hill. Officially named The Arc and developed in partnership with Homes England, the newly developed centre represents an investment in health, wellbeing and community connection in Burgess Hill. It will provide accessible, high-quality spaces for sport and recreation for communities and sport clubs both in the local area, and more widely across Mid Sussex.

The Arc supports development opportunities for young people and adults by providing inclusive facilities for football, rugby, and cricket and brings a range of first-class amenities to the heart of Burgess Hill, including:

· - A floodlit 3G football pitch

· - An artificial grass rugby pitch

· - A modern changing facility

· - Three junior natural turf football pitches

· - A full-sized natural turf football pitch

· - An artificial cricket wicket with a turf outfield

Leader of the Council, Councillor Robert Eggleston, said “The Arc is a fantastic addition to Burgess Hill and a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a commitment to community development.

“The new sporting facility has been designed by the local community for the local community, ensuring it becomes a valued and integral part of local life. We’re excited to see it become a hub for sport, health, wellbeing and connection.”

Located on an 8.6-hectare site, The Arc is part of the Brookleigh development, which is providing 3,500 homes (30% affordable), public spaces, infrastructure and community facilities in Mid Sussex.

Neil Miller, Head of Development (South) at Homes England, said, “Brookleigh is providing a sustainable new community in Mid Sussex, and The Arc plays an important role in this, we look forward to seeing it enjoyed by the local community.”

The outdoor sporting facility has been funded in part through developer contributions (known as Section 106) ensuring that the new community centre is directly supported by local development, building meaningful connections with the community and a sense of shared ownership from the very beginning.

It has also been developed through extensive consultation with the local sporting community, Sport England and National Sporting Governing Bodies.

The Arc has already received 22 different club bookings from September to the end of April. Bookings have been placed by a variety of clubs including Burgess Hill Football Club and Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club, who have confirmed fixtures at the new facility, which will remain open year-round.

The Arc will be operated by leading social enterprise Places Leisure, who also manage three other leisure facilities in the district.

To find out more or to book the facility, visit https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-arc/