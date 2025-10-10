Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove helps residents have the time of their lives

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement and Culture, recently visited an Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove (WSBH) group get together in Northgate to discover more about how the charity is using its community grant funding award from Crawley Borough Council to support the older people of Crawley.

On the day of the visit, Age UK WSBH was hosting a Crawley Film Club and Cream Tea session. The charity offers a range of friendly meet-ups and fun sessions for older people in the local community that help social connections, as well as physical and mental wellbeing.

For 2025 to 2026, Crawley Borough Council has awarded £23,500 to Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove. The grant will enable Age UK WSBH to fund volunteers and continue growing existing services and its community outreach work. This includes community pop-ups to raise awareness of and signpost to a whole range of support, services and activities such as attendance at the upcoming Winter Warm Up event at K2 Crawley on 16 October.

Councillor Sue Mullins said: “It was such a pleasure to visit one of the Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove events in Crawley. The residents who attended had the time of their lives watching Dirty Dancing and enjoying a cream tea! It is one of the many wonderful activities that the charity organises across Crawley and is an excellent illustration of how their work helps older people feel less lonely.”