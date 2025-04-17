Air ambulance for Sussex issues safety warning ahead of Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data reveals a seasonal surge in life-threatening emergencies as millions head outdoors

As millions across the UK prepare for the Easter Bank Holiday, new figures from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) reveal a sharp seasonal increase in serious medical emergencies involving cyclists, motorcyclists, DIY accidents and burns from bonfires and BBQs all rising as spring arrives.

The charity, which operates 24/7, 365, across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, has launched its Spring Surge Appealto raise awareness of seasonal risks and help fund its vital pre-hospital lifesaving service.

KSS Medical Director, Doctor Duncan Bootland, explains: “Every spring we see an increase in the number of people becoming seriously injured in certain types of incidents.

Dr Duncan Bootland, Medical Director of Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex

“This includes cyclists and motorcyclists who lack the protective encasing of a car in the event of a road traffic collision. It also includes people injured falling from heights such as ladders at home who may not have the safety measures found in workplaces or public buildings. Similarly, lighting a fire or barbeque at home doesn't have the same safeguards as in a professional setting and can lead to adults or children receiving serious burns. We also see people with serious burns as a result of unknowingly throwing flammable containers onto bonfires from activities such as seasonal shed clear outs.”

Key figures from KSS data (10-year period 2014-2024):

Cycling incidents almost doubled from 121 in winter to 225 in spring

Motorcycling incidents more than doubled from 252 to 521 over the same seasonal transition

Total seasonal incidents (collisions, falls and burns) rose from 565 in winter to 964 in spring

A region of national importance

Cyclist Sam Resouly needed specialist care from the air ambulance team following an accident just moments from home

KSS serves one of the most strategically vital regions in the UK, spanning 3,500 square miles across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, with a resident population of around five million – and tens of millions more transiting through the area each year.

This region includes some of the busiest stretches of motorway in the country, including:

The M25, M23, M20, M2, M26 and M3

Critical links to Gatwick Airport, the Channel ports, and London commuter routes

While this data is regional, the trends are national.

Doctor Duncan Bootland outlines: “The types of life-threatening incidents we see every spring, from road traffic collisions to DIY and garden-related injuries, are likely to be reflected elsewhere in the UK, particularly during busy periods like Easter.”

KSS attends more than 3,300 missions each year and is almost entirely funded by public donations. It costs £56K a day to operate its lifesaving service.

Former KSS patient, Sam Resouly: “Life can change in an instant” .

Keen cyclist Sam was seriously injured in a road traffic collision just 400m from his home when a van turned across in front of him. The collision that followed left Sam in urgent need of the charity’s specialist pre-hospital critical care.

“What I’ve learned from the whole experience is that life can change in an instant. A beautiful morning cycle can turn into the most challenging day of your life. And that can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.”

KSS is urging the public to enjoy the Easter break, but to do so safely and mindfully. The charity is also encouraging people to support its Spring Surge Appeal so it can continue flying, saving lives, and giving patients the very best possible outcomes.

Doctor Duncan Bootland continues: “We hope everyone enjoys the outdoors this spring, but whether you are on a bike, a motorbike, doing DIY or lighting a barbecue or bonfire, please do stop for a moment and think about how you can do it safely.”

To learn more and support the KSS Spring Surge Appeal, please visit the appeal page.