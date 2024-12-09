Another busy year for Hailsham's town centre Post Office

The Hailsham town centre Post Office has had another busy year providing an excellent customer service and fulfilling its broad range of services to residents and business, including banking facilities.

The post office (10 High Street), which opened its doors in July 2019, has received further positive feedback from customers during the past year, again praising the branch team for its customer service, providing access to banking services amid the forthcoming closure of the town's Halifax and Lloyds bank branches.

Some recent feedback received from Hailsham customers via social media or the Town Council's website:

"I couldn’t manage without this Post Office. I can access every service I need, from car tax, passport photos, paying money into my bank and posting and collecting Evri parcels, to name but a few."

Halsham town centre post office (10 High Street)

"The staff are knowledgeable and professional."

"A real asset to our High Street."

"So pleased to have the [post office] team with their expertise and always a cheerful service."

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"Thank you to all the staff there for their excellent service."

As a result of the forthcoming closure of more bank branches in March 2025, the Town Council wishes to assure customers that normal bank transactions can be carried out in branch at the town centre Post Office, including business deposits.

Residents can access their high street bank accounts at the Post Office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.

The Post Office's free everyday banking service is available to both businesses and individuals.

However, customers cannot transfer money from their account at the Post Office, or get advice on savings, credit, mortgages or other forms of lending offered by your bank.

For these, you will need to contact your bank direct or visit in-branch. Information on which banks offer what services at the Post Office is available online at https://www.postoffice.co.uk/everydaybanking.

Town Clerk and Postmaster, John Harrison said: "Since taking over the franchise for the town centre post office and ultimately saving the essential community facility from closure, the public have commended the Town Council and continue to show their appreciation by way of proving feedback online and in-person at the branch."

"It’s wonderful that our town centre post office is conveniently located for local businesses and residents, especially the elderly who often rely heavily on ease of access to local post office services."

"Many banks tell us that changes in customer behaviour have been the driving force and principal reason for bank branch closures," added Mr Harrison. "An increasing number of people bank online and consequently make far fewer visits to branches.

"Whilst we fully understand the considerable uptake in the use of online banking in recent years, there are still people, particularly the elderly, who like to visit their branches and bank in person."

"This is where the town centre Post Office can help, taking into account the forthcoming closure of the local Lloyds and Halifax branches, but with transactions for customers of other banks and building societies too."

In addition to banking services being available at the post office, LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network has recently confirmed that Hailsham will receive a banking hub next year, which is excellent news for the town's residents amid the forthcoming bank branch closures.