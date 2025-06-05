Big welcome from the Eastbourne team at White Stuff

Fashion retailer White Stuff is open for business at The Beacon in Eastbourne! The team lined up for a photo, then threw open the doors to showcase its summer collection of clothes and accessories.

The new 1,900sq ft store – just down from Next/Costa Coffee – had a fantastic opening weekend, with hundreds of curious shoppers popping into see the new store and taking advantage of the wide range of summer clothes coming to Eastbourne for the first time.

To mark the opening, customers were offered complimentary prosecco and a lucky dip with the chance to win a selection of White Stuff goodies.

The Beacon Community Manager Hend Moussa said she was delighted to welcome White Stuff to the shopping centre.

The new White Stuff store at The Beacon, Eastbourne

“We’re on a roll,” Hend said. “We are thrilled that White Stuff has chosen to join us, hot on the heels of Accessorize and Jumpin Fun. The Centre has never felt busier and we are delighted to offer our customers a great selection of High Street brands and local independent retailers.”

Established in 1985, White Stuff is a lifestyle brand known for its unique, thoughtfully created designs and use of certified sustainable fabrics. White Stuff has 117 shops and 49 concessions in the UK (within John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and other quality independents); it also has six shops and 13 concessions across Europe.