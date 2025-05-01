Bognor Regis woman completes London Marathon for Brain Tumour Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Susan Brigstock-Parker, 63, from Bognor Regis, proudly completed the London Marathon on Sunday, running in support of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Susan’s achievement is all the more remarkable given that she underwent surgery to remove three brain tumours in 2023, followed by six weeks of radiotherapy. Despite the intense heat on race day—conditions that dashed any hopes of a target time—she pushed through with determination and heart.

“The support along the route was incredible,” Susan said. “At times, I felt completely overwhelmed with emotion.”

Representatives from The Brain Tumour Charity were there to greet her at the finish line and accompanied her to a celebratory reception, where her brother Paul and partner Polly, who had cheered her on from the sidelines, were waiting to congratulate her.

Celebrating at the finish line with The Brain Tumour Charity Support Team

Susan has been deeply touched by the generosity of those who have donated to her fundraising campaign. When asked if she’d consider running the marathon again next year, she laughed and said, “Maybe as a volunteer!”

There’s still time to support Susan’s fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity. Donations can be made via the QR code or by visiting her JustGiving page.