Breaking the Silence: UK’s first Unmasking Masculinity event to help confront men’s mental health in Sussex

For years, men like Worthing-based Tyler, 46, a father of two, have bottled up their struggles. They were raised to believe that “real men” don’t show vulnerability.

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Time: 19:00 – 22:00 GMT

Location: AudioActive, 85-87 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3BN

In the UK, suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 45, a stark reminder of the unspoken pressures they face.

On Thursday, 14 November 2024, Unmasking Masculinity: Exploring Men’s Mental Health & Vulnerability will bring mental health professionals, educators, parents and changemakers together in Worthing for a first-of-its-kind event.

Dad La Soul's Dads-Only Meet-Up

This groundbreaking gathering will blend elements of a panel, conference, gig, Q&A and live podcast to reshape how masculinity and mental health are discussed.

The event, organised by Dad La Soul, AudioActive, and West Sussex Mind and funded by the National Lottery Awards for All, sold out in 48 hours. Unmasking Masculinity promises an evening of dialogue, artistic expression and practical tools for change.

An Interactive Experience for All (Ages 16+)

Unmasking Masculinity is more than a talk; it’s an interactive event where attendees shape the conversation. Participants are encouraged to submit live questions, offer feedback and engage directly with leading voices in men’s mental health.

“This event is about giving men permission to be vulnerable,” says Dan Flanagan, founder of Dad La Soul. an award-winning social enterprise dedicated to tackling isolation among fathers and redefining fatherhood by orchestrating a revolution.“We’ve let men suffer in silence for too long. It’s time to create a space where vulnerability is seen as strength, not weakness.”

A Collaborative Effort of Community Leaders and Experts

The event is a unique collaboration featuring key advocates, mental health experts, and community leaders:

Ed Richardson (YMCA): A men’s mental health advocate dedicated to improving support systems.

Nicholson Davids (AudioActive): An artist who uses music to impact young people’s mental health positively.

Dr Beccy Cooper (Labour MP): Champion of social equality and mental health within Sussex.

Hatter (AudioActive): Empowers young people to express emotions through music and creativity.

Matt Bannister (SEND/Gender Safeguarding Expert): Specialist helping young men navigate emotional challenges.

Sue Hawker (West Sussex Mind): Advocate bringing community-driven mental health support to the event.

Dan Flanagan (Dad La Soul): Supports fathers and carers through mental health challenges.

Adam Joolia (AudioActive): CEO of AudioActive, using music to empower youth and foster resilience.

Richard Freeman (Always Possible): Strategist, podcaster, and facilitator focusing on impactful conversations.

Ben Dew (Allsorts): LGBT+ inclusion trainer promoting diversity and understanding.

Creativity as a Tool for Change

A highlight of Unmasking Masculinity is its use of live creative performances, making challenging topics more accessible, particularly for younger men who might feel uncomfortable in traditional mental health spaces. Young artists from AudioActive will explore masculinity, vulnerability, and mental health through music and art.

Nick Jones, AudioActive Worthing Centre Manager, explains, “Since we opened in April 2022, our free music sessions like Room to Rant have offered music-making, socialising, and mental health support opportunities. This positive impact benefits the wider community, benefiting both participants and their networks.”

Kerrin Page, CEO of West Sussex Mind, echoes this sentiment: “We’ve seen how devastating it can be when men feel isolated and unsupported. This event is about building bridges creating spaces where men can connect, share, and feel understood. At West Sussex Mind, we believe no one should face a mental health problem alone.”

Addressing a National Crisis

The event is timely. Suicide remains the top cause of death for men under 45, with the stigma around vulnerability continuing to hinder help-seeking.

Richard Freeman of Always Possible states, “Without open, grown-up conversations about men’s mental health, it’s hard for any community to thrive. Events like this shed light on root causes and what we can do to address them.”

Dr. Beccy Cooper, Labour MP, emphasises the need for such initiatives: “Men’s mental health is an urgent issue that demands our collective action. Together, we can break down stigmas and build a future where every man feels empowered to seek help. This is about building a stronger, more compassionate society.”

With limited tickets, Unmasking Masculinity offers an exclusive chance to engage in a transformative conversation around mental health, gender, and community.