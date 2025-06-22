Crawley Audio News call for volunteers

Do you enjoy reading? Crawley Audio News is looking for people who enjoy reading out loud.

Crawley Audio News (CAN) is a charity that provides audio recordings of the Crawley Observer to local residents who have visual impairments. The recordings are made weekly on a Friday evening at The Orchard in Brighton Road, Crawley.Volunteers read the local news from the Crawley Observer for around 45 minutes then spend another 45 minutes reading other stories, interviews and articles of interest that they have found.The recording is transferred to a memory stick and posted to the listeners free of charge. When they are finished with it, the listeners then put the memory stick back in the packet it came in and drop it in any post box and it is returned, again free of charge, so that it can be recycled and used again.

Currently CAN has three teams of readers who alternate, so each team reads approximately once every three weeks. New volunteers are always welcome. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity and would like to find out more about joining the team, please contact Phil Pratt on 07980 008861 or at [email protected]

CAN always welcomes new listeners. If you would like to receive the recordings, or know anyone who would like to receive them, please contact Phil at the phone number or email address above.

CAN is also available to listen to on your smartspeaker. If you would be interested in this way of listening, please contact Phil at the phone number or email address above for guidance on how to set this up.