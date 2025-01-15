Crawley Library to host a free writing-for-children workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex County Council’s Crawley library has won an ‘All Stories’ national competition to host a fully-funded workshop aimed at encouraging and supporting aspiring writers from under-represented backgrounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop, on Saturday 1 February 2025 at 10am will be presented by Sussex-born author Patrice Lawrence. She will introduce participants to the basics of writing for children and inspire them to develop their creativity.

Intended as a true introduction, the workshop requires no awareness of publishing, writing as a career or previous written work. The workshop is welcoming and open to everyone regardless of their background, physical abilities, neurodiversity, or any other perceived barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Stories will also establish a writing group at Crawley Library to continue supporting local writers, as well as providing a ‘writer resources’ pack, containing information about supportive writing organisations. The pack will be made available to workshop participants, along with anyone visiting the venue after the workshop.

Crawley Library

Duncan Crow, the county council’s cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “West Sussex Libraries are thrilled to host this exciting All Stories workshop, perfect for aspiring children’s writers.

“This event offers a unique opportunity to meet a talented author, learn the basics of writing for children and participate in a workshop designed to spark imagination and creativity.”

“The workshop links in with Our Council Plan where one of our priorities is about creating opportunities for people to help fulfil their potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children and young adults’ author Patrice has been shortlisted for and won a number of major prizes including the YA Prize, the Waterstones Prize for Older Children's Fiction, the Jhalak Prize for Children and Young People and the Little Rebels Children's Award.

She was awarded an MBE for Literature and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. She is the current Book Trust Writer in Residence with a focus on children facing challenging circumstances.

The workshop is one of 16 ‘All Stories’ workshops being held across the UK, and made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Inclusive Books for Children and the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society.

To find out more and book your free place at the workshop, please visit: allstories.org.uk/writing-workshops/

A direct ticket link is here: buytickets.at/allstories1/1382837/share/ad68abe7af5d6e784936656b3cf66db9