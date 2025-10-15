Crawley supports National Hate Crime Awareness Week

Crawley Borough Council and the Safer Crawley Partnership are joining communities across the UK to support National Hate Crime Awareness Week, taking place from 11 to 18 October 2025.

This important campaign shines a light on the impact of hate crime and encourages people to speak out, seek support, and stand together against all forms of discrimination. The 2025 theme for National Hate Crime Awareness Week is disability hate crime, highlighting the unique challenges faced by disabled people and the severe impact of these crimes.

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection, said: “We are proud to support National Hate Crime Awareness Week. Crawley is the most diverse town in Sussex. Diversity allows us to experience different perspectives and beliefs, enriching our lives and enabling us to embrace and value the differences that make each person special and unique.

“Raising awareness and encouraging reporting helps ensure that victims feel supported. Together we will fight against any form of racism, discrimination and abuse. We are Crawley united together.”

Any hate incident or crime can be reported to the Victim Support Hate Incident Support Service confidentially on 0845 38 99 528 or 0845 075 1021. Lines are staffed 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday.

It can also be reported online via the council’s website: crawley.gov.uk/community/protecting-crawley/community-safety/hate-incidents-and-hate-crime or county council’s website: www.westsussex.gov.uk/hatecrime. Copies of the Hate Incident Reporting Form are available from [email protected].

You can also report directly to Sussex Police: call 101 or use official online reporting tools: https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/report-something-else-btp/. In an emergency, always call 999.