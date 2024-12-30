East Hoathly care home thanks professionals and charities in the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team members from Lydfords care home in East Hoathly have been making special deliveries to say thank you to those in the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Anthony Butler, Deputy Manager, Ellie West and Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding have been busy visiting local professionals and charities in the community to say thank you for all they do to support everyone.

The local GP surgeries received chocolates to enjoy. Whilst the District Nurses received a special delivery of party food so they could all celebrate together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another stop was to the local hospitals where they received hampers with a selection of treats for everyone.

TN22 Club

The team at Lydfords also opened up their home so the TN22 club could have their Christmas Party in the upstairs dining room and lounge.

Anthony, General Manager at Lydfords, said: “We really wanted to say thank you to as many people as possible for all the care and support they provide to the local community and to ourselves. They make such a difference to people’s lives every day, in different ways and we feel it is important to let them know we appreciate them.”