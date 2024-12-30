East Hoathly care home thanks professionals and charities in the community
General Manager, Anthony Butler, Deputy Manager, Ellie West and Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding have been busy visiting local professionals and charities in the community to say thank you for all they do to support everyone.
The local GP surgeries received chocolates to enjoy. Whilst the District Nurses received a special delivery of party food so they could all celebrate together.
Another stop was to the local hospitals where they received hampers with a selection of treats for everyone.
The team at Lydfords also opened up their home so the TN22 club could have their Christmas Party in the upstairs dining room and lounge.
Anthony, General Manager at Lydfords, said: “We really wanted to say thank you to as many people as possible for all the care and support they provide to the local community and to ourselves. They make such a difference to people’s lives every day, in different ways and we feel it is important to let them know we appreciate them.”