East Sussex artist, Jonathan Hateley, selected for prestigious London Art Biennale 2025

Jonathan Hateley, a contemporary Sculptor from Sedlescombe, East Sussex, has been selected for the London Art Biennale 2025, one of the UK’s most respected international art events. Held from 16 to 20 July 2025 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, the Biennale celebrates its VII edition, featuring 350 creative talents from 60 nations.

﻿﻿About Jonathan Hateley:

With a background in sculpting for TV, film, and theatre - including The Phantom of the Opera and the English National Opera - as well as illustrating children’s books, Jonathan turned his focus to creating his own sculptures.

Working from his studio in the East Sussex countryside, he draws constant inspiration from the natural world. Many pieces feature low-relief elements, hand-finished and painted to enhance depth and character.

His sculptures are cast in bronze and resin bronze, suitable for indoor and outdoor display, including gardens and public spaces. Each piece is produced in limited editions and hand-painted in his distinctive style, making every sculpture a unique work of art.

His work has become highly sought after, with editions regularly selling out to collectors worldwide. He exhibits widely across the UK and internationally, with regular appearances at art fairs and gallery shows in New York, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

His outdoor sculptures have also been widely exhibited in public venues such as RHS Wisley, RHS Hyde Hall, Hampton Court and Chelsea Flower Shows, Chichester Cathedral, Ascot and Cheltenham, Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park (Crown Estate), and historic sites including Leeds Castle, Woburn Abbey, Chenies Manor.

In recognition of his contributions to the arts, he was recently made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA).

'Moonlight' sculpture by Jonathan Hateley Sculpture.

About the London Art Biennale:

The London Art Biennale is a leading contemporary art exhibition open to all artistic styles and disciplines, with no set theme, that selects 350 artists from all around the world. Organised in partnership with Gagliardi Gallery, the Biennale is known for its high curatorial standards and its celebration of cultural diversity. It attracts collectors, critics, and thousands of visitors to Chelsea, one of London’s most vibrant cultural districts.