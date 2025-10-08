East Sussex business owner celebrates as Guide Dog Ralph graduates

Oliver McMechan, of oven valeting service Ovenu Robertsbridge, is celebrating after Ralph, the Guide Dog puppy he sponsored, officially graduated.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After many months of dedicated training and development, Ralph has been successfully matched with his new owner and is already transforming their life. Once a playful pup, the Golden Retriever-Labrador cross has matured into a calm, confident, and capable guide dog.

Ralph’s trainer, Leonie, supported him through the final stages of training and matched him with his new owner based on personality and guiding style. She added: “Ralph has already had a massive impact on his new owner’s life. They’ve bonded beautifully and are forming a strong partnership built on trust and teamwork.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former actor Oliver, who lives in Robertsbridge and previously worked as an editor for a corporate legal publishing company, launched the business last September. He said: “I’m really pleased to hear Ralph is now a fully trained guide dog. It’s great to know he’s out there making a real difference to someone’s life, helping them live more independently and confidently. Supporting Guide Dogs is a fantastic way to give something back, and I’m proud to have played a part in his journey.”

Oliver McMechan of Ovenu Robertsbridge and Guide Dogs graduate Ralph

Ovenu Robertsbridge covers the following postcodes TN17 to TN19, TN30 to TN32 and TN35 and TN36, which includes Robertsbridge, Winchelsea, Rye, Lydd, Tenterden, Frittenden, Cranbrook, Battle, Hurst Green, Horns Cross, Sissinghurst and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said: “Such generous support has made a real difference – not just to Ralph’s journey, but now also to the person whose life he’s helping transform.”