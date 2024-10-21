East Sussex ‘Support into Work’ project helps refugees secure work and training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since November 2022, the East Sussex ‘Support into Work’ project has been assisting guests, refugees, and migrants to help them integrate into the local community.

The project, overseen by East Sussex County Council’s ESTAR team and funded by the government, is delivered by three main partners, Hastings Borough Council’s Refugee Employability Project (REP), Sussex Community Development Association and People Matter. These partners collaborate with local government teams, voluntary and community organisations and volunteers to deliver the project.

The Support into Work (SiW) teams enable displaced individuals to access the essential services they need to rebuild their lives, such as housing, employment, education, and healthcare.

Since the project began, Hastings Borough Council’s REP team has supported 191 individuals into employment and 18 into full-time education. Eight participants are studying at degree level, and 12 have enrolled on professional study courses. The wider SiW partnership has supported 800 people with over 360 securing jobs with local employers.

Two of these individuals, who were displaced by the war in Ukraine, have now become Resettlement Employability Officers with REP. This has helped them to not only gain employment, but to also contribute to the wider community, assisting others in rebuilding their lives.

REP is currently still supporting 113 people, including those with families and dependants. Of the remaining 113 individuals, 29% of these adults have secured employment and 4% have been enrolled in further education.

The team is doing all it can to provide guests and refugees with the support needed to fully integrate into the local community. The REP team is working with the Hastings Refugee Buddy Project to access courses in hospitality and food safety & hygiene. These courses will help in acquiring the qualifications needed to work in the hospitality sector, in kitchens, or as baristas in cafes.

The project has also been collaborating with the local employment agencies, Sammons, and CDH Recruitment, to help fill vacancies in areas where participants have the capabilities and can meet the job requirements.

The project has also started a series of ‘English for Work’ workshops with the support of East Sussex County Council’s Employability and Skills Team. These workshops have helped participants improve their English and their understanding of job specifications and interview skills.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead for Community Wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Refugees are resettled if their lives are at risk, they are particularly vulnerable or they have specialised health needs, and they are unable to return home. Through the Refugee Employability Project, we are able to give these resettled refugees the support they need to rebuild their lives, whether this is through help to find employment, upskilling or assistance with finding housing in the private housing sector.

“We aim to create an environment where the refugees are integrated into the community and encourage them to be self-sufficient, be it in their living situation or financially. As there is a shortage of social housing, we look at how we can alleviate over reliance on this already scarce local housing resource, by helping the refugee and migrant population to be independent through working and sourcing private housing. This creates a more sustainable and long-term approach to assimilation and helps them to successfully resettle.

“We are pleased to see so many of these people who were seeking sanctuary now thriving and becoming integrated in our communities. Including children of families who have been relocated to East Sussex, who are now attending local schools.

“It is clear to see from all the organisations involved in this project, just how much help is available to those in need. As a council, we are working alongside local partners including, Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA), People Matter, The Links Project, the foodbank, Palladium, The Refugee Buddy Project, and Sanctuary to deliver the Refugee Employability Project.

“Thank you to everyone, including the many organisations, community groups and host families, who have been able to help welcome those in need of safety and security to East Sussex.”

Ben Morton, ESTAR Manager for East Sussex County Council, said: “The Support into Work project has provided much needed support to many of our guests and refugees over the last two years. The work of REP and our delivery partners has been instrumental in helping participants to access the services, training and employment opportunities needed to help them settle in our communities.”

Hanna Laba, Resettlement Employability and Reporting Coach, explained: “I want to share how much the resettlement programme has impacted my life in the UK. I lost my job in Ukraine in 2022 because of obvious reasons. I was filled with uncertainty, which made me feel anxious and unsure about what the future held. After I came to the UK, the programme not only gave me guidance and practical resources, but also offered a sense of security and hope that I had been desperately longing for. It provided me with the opportunity to rebuild my life in a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment.

“Thanks to this support, I became actively involved in the Resettlement Employability Programme, which has brought profound purpose and fulfilment to my life. It has empowered me to find my voice and use my experiences to help others facing similar challenges and to become Employability Coach for migrants. Sharing advice and offering motivation to those going through their own resettlement journeys has been incredibly rewarding, allowing me to make contributions to the communities in East Sussex. My family and I are endlessly grateful for the opportunities this programme has opened for me.”