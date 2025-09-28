Eastbourne AM Rotary Club thanks Brewers for supporting annual Macmillan Breakfast
Each September - on the last Friday of the month - Macmillan Coffee Mornings take place.
For ten years now, Eastbourne AM stages a huge event at Brewers in Birch Road.
Brewers donates everything free.
President Fran Moore Khan said: "Many thanks to Melanie Adams and Brewers for kindly hosting us and doing everything free of charge.
"There was a great turnout which also included the Presidents & members from Eastbourne AM, Eastbourne & Hailsham Rotary Clubs, as well as representatives from across the business and volunteering communities in our town – a perfect opportunity to socialise, network and raise money for such an amazing organisation.”
Guests included Mayor Margaret Bannister and MP Josh Babarinde.