Eastbourne AM Rotary Club thanks Brewers for supporting annual Macmillan Breakfast

By Peter Lindsey
Contributor
Published 28th Sep 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
THE President of Eastbourne AM Rotary Club has thanked Brewers for helping with its annual fundraising efforts for Macmillan Cancer Support

Each September - on the last Friday of the month - Macmillan Coffee Mornings take place.

For ten years now, Eastbourne AM stages a huge event at Brewers in Birch Road.

Brewers donates everything free.

President Fran Moore Khan said: "Many thanks to Melanie Adams and Brewers for kindly hosting us and doing everything free of charge.

"There was a great turnout which also included the Presidents & members from Eastbourne AM, Eastbourne & Hailsham Rotary Clubs, as well as representatives from across the business and volunteering communities in our town – a perfect opportunity to socialise, network and raise money for such an amazing organisation.”

Guests included Mayor Margaret Bannister and MP Josh Babarinde.

