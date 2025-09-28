Eastbourne AM Rotary Club thanks Brewers for supporting annual Macmillan Breakfast

THE President of Eastbourne AM Rotary Club has thanked Brewers for helping with its annual fundraising efforts for Macmillan Cancer Support

Each September - on the last Friday of the month - Macmillan Coffee Mornings take place.

For ten years now, Eastbourne AM stages a huge event at Brewers in Birch Road.

Brewers donates everything free.

President Fran Moore Khan said: "Many thanks to Melanie Adams and Brewers for kindly hosting us and doing everything free of charge.

"There was a great turnout which also included the Presidents & members from Eastbourne AM, Eastbourne & Hailsham Rotary Clubs, as well as representatives from across the business and volunteering communities in our town – a perfect opportunity to socialise, network and raise money for such an amazing organisation.”

Guests included Mayor Margaret Bannister and MP Josh Babarinde.