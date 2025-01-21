Eastbourne travel writer christens river ship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning local travel writer Jeannine Williamson, who started her journalism career on the Eastbourne Herald, had the honour of becoming “godmother” of VIVA Cruises’ new river cruise vessel VIVA ENJOY.

Jeannine officially named the ship at a christening celebration held in Dusseldorf, Germany, which was attended by more than 200 globally invited guests and watched by passers-by who gathered on the river bank. In keeping with maritime tradition, she broke a bottle of Champagne across the hull and in her role as godmother – another deep-rooted nautical custom – wished good luck and protection to VIVA ENJOY, her crew members and future passengers.

Known as the “river cruise queen”, Jeannine now specialised in writing about cruising and has been on more than 60 river cruises and travelled on all the major waterways throughout Europe, America and Asia. She contributes to a variety of consumer and trade magazines, newspapers and websites in the UK, America and Australia.

She said: “I have been fortunate to win several awards for my writing, but being asked to be godmother of VIVA ENJOY is the absolute highlight of my career. I have attended many ship christenings over the years, but never imagined I would be asked to take on such a prestigious role and I feel humbled, privileged and hugely excited to be the godmother of such a stunning ship.

Jeannine speaks to TV presenter Marco Schreyl

“River cruising has provided me with an amazing career, and so many enjoyable moments on both a personal and professional basis. So, it seems even more fitting that I am godmother of a beautiful vessel called VIVA ENJOY, a name which embodies the spirit of river cruising.”

As part of the ceremony she was interviewed by German TV presenter Marco Schreyl, who hosted the event, and, alongside Andrea Kruse the CEO of VIVA Cruises, was presented with a bouquet of flowers. The next day she received a unique framed memento of the special engraved scissors used to cut the christening ribbon and the neck of the Champagne bottle that was cracked across the ship’s bow.

The 190-passenger ship is the third new-build ship to join the fleet operated by VIVA Cruises, which is headquartered in Dusseldorf and offers English-speaking cruises to UK passengers and guests from other countries.

Andrea Kruse said Jeannine had been chosen for the role as the godmother due to her “dedication and commitment” to VIVA and the wider river cruise industry over the years.

The crew celebrate the christening

After the christening Jeannine joined the first passengers on the ship’s inaugural voyage along a section of the Rhine. Following a series of sailings on the Upper and Middle Rhine. VIVA ENJOY will primarily sail on the Danube.She said: “It was an incredible event, with so many happy memories, and I certainly enjoyed every moment!”