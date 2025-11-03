Final preparations underway for Hailsham's Christmas light switch-on event

Hailsham Christmas Lights Switch-on event

Hailsham Town Council has confirmed that further preparations are underway for this year's Christmas Lights Switch-On, which will take place on Friday, November 28. Following the success of last year's event, this year's celebration is expected to attract large crowds and offer a full programme of festive activities for residents and visitors.

From 2pm, Vicarage Field and the High Street will host a Christmas market featuring a range of local traders offering seasonal goods and refreshments. Traders attending the market include Hailsham Lions (mulled wine and candy floss), Waffle Wagon (hot waffles), Misty Acre (festive flowers), One of a Kind (children's clothing and handmade gifts), Mouse House (cheese), Love 1918 (wax melts), Cinnabun (baked goods), Sister's Sweets 'n' Sips (confectionery), Jo Ro Bakes & Daisy Designs (baked goods) and Bumbling Bee Man (honey).

Other traders include Create Records (music memorabilia), Debbie's Crafty Creations (crafts), J’s Cakes and Bakes (baked goods), The Rum Infusionist (rum products), Paul West (gifts), Printopia (3D prints), Ye Old Spud (jacket potatoes), Falafel Box (vegan food products), Fossils and Gemstones (jewellery and gifts, Melissa Locke (gifts) and Scrumdiddlyumptious (confectionery).

Other stalls include RAF Cadets (chocolate tombola), Demelza Hospice Care for Children (gifts) and Hailsham Foodbank (tombola).

Entertainment will be provided throughout the afternoon, including a performance of carols by the Hailsham Choral Society at 2.30pm, as well as carol singing by pupils from Hailsham Academy. At 4.30pm, Santa Claus, courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club, will arrive to meet children and distribute sweets.

The official lights switch-on will take place at 6pm, marking the start of the town's festive season. Hailsham FM will broadcast live from the event, providing Christmas music and coverage during the afternoon.

Following the switch-on, Hailsham Parish Church will open its doors and will be offering complimentary hot chocolate and marshmallows to visitors.

To ensure public safety, Hailsham High Street will be closed to traffic from approximately 4pm until after the event concludes.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council's Communities Committee said: "The Christmas Lights Switch-On is one of the key events in Hailsham's calendar and an important occasion for the local community. It brings residents, families and visitors together to celebrate the start of the festive period and supports local businesses and organisations.

"Each year, the event continues to grow in popularity. It provides an opportunity to highlight the work of local schools, traders and community groups and to showcase the strong sense of community that exists in Hailsham.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to the town centre on 28 November for what promises to be an enjoyable and well-supported event."

Karen Giddings, Planning and Communities Officer at the Town Council, added: "Events such as the Christmas Lights Switch-On require significant planning and coordination, and we are grateful to all the local organisations, volunteers and partners who contribute to making it a success.

"We're confident that this year's event will once again provide a safe, enjoyable and festive experience for everyone attending, and we encourage residents to come along and take part in what has become a valued community tradition."