Free bandstand concerts to continue Eastbourne Christmas Day tradition

Christmas concerts will return to Eastbourne Bandstand this December, with free concerts on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The annual free concerts date back to 1935 and are a long-standing Christmas tradition attracting thousands across all three days, starting with the biggest Christmas Day concert in Britain.

Taking centre stage on Christmas Day, Eastbourne Silver Band will once again bring a mix of traditional carols and festive classics from 10.30am – 12pm, as friends, family and visitors celebrate together in a pre-Christmas dinner treat.

The Criminal Records will be making their Boxing Day debut bringing festive party hits guaranteed to get people dancing from 11am – 12.30pm.

Eastbourne Bandstand at Christmas

The band return on New Year’s Day from 11am – 12.30pm, this time joined by singer Joel White, for more party hits and celebrations – including the annual Bandstand conga.

All concerts are free with standing room only and no ticket required, although revellers are invited to make donations online to support running costs.

Capacity will be limited in the main arena on the day, however access to the middle balcony will be unrestricted and bars on both levels will be open with hot drinks, mulled wine and more. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand receive a 10% discount at the bar.

As an extra Christmas treat, on street parking charges do not apply on December 25 and 26 and January 1.

Eastbourne Bandstand at Christmas

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said: “This annual tradition is always an outstanding attraction in our seasonal programme.

"It’s the perfect opportunity for friends and family to get together and celebrate before their Christmas dinner, as well as being a real highpoint for visitors spending the festive break in our hotels.

“With plenty of singing and dancing guaranteed, it is sure to be one of many memorable highlights this Christmas.”

More Christmas Events

Eastbourne Bandstand

Residents and visitors can enjoy a wide range of events on offer in Eastbourne this Christmas starting with Meads Magic on Friday, November 29, which features a Christmas market, children’s parade, carousel, live music and visit from Santa.

On Saturday, November 30, the town centre will be transformed into a dazzling light display with a Christmas lights switch on event, plus festive market, children’s rides and live music.

On Friday, December 6, the independent shopping streets of Little Chelsea will host Christmas festivities with late night shopping, market stalls, live music and fireworks, and Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink glides into town from December 6-31 with real ice, plus Bavarian street food, Après Ski bar, funfair and more at the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

Sovereign Shines returns to the harbour from December 6-8 with an artisan market, funfair rides, choirs, reindeer and glittering light displays across the water, and from December 7-8 doggies can meet Father Christmas and have their own festive photo taken on the seafront with ‘Santa Paws’.

For something extra special, Santa’s Magical Elevator Experience from November 27 to December 24 will be transporting families to the North Pole workshop in the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

More details at www.VisitEastbourne.com/Christmas.

Tickets for 2025 Bandstand concerts will be on sale in December with details to be announced soon. Gift vouchers are also available, making an ideal Christmas gift for music fans.

For more information or to buy gift vouchers or make a donation visit www.EastbourneBandstand.co.uk or telephone 01323 410611.