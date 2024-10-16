Gender Equity & Neurodiversity advocate accelerating women’s workplace support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton & Hove resident Jess Rad, founder of The WomenHood, is planning to accelerate women’s workplace support powered by winning the Positive Role Model: Gender Award at this year’s National Diversity Awards in association with HSBC UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a huge achievement to win as over 90,000 nominees and 125 finalists in 15 categories were named in recognition of their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

A champion of women’s workplace support, Jess works with companies large and small to deliver talks, webinars and training sessions focused on achieving gender equity and embracing neurodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess was recognised for founding The WomenHood to progress gender equity by destigmatising the unspoken challenges of womanhood and now partners with organisations to create connection and generate change for all genders through talks, programmes and community. As host of Unspoken Women Live and creator of

Jess Rad with her National Diversity Award

The Unspoken Sessions, she connects women with experts to encourage self-advocacy and micro changes. It all started near her home in Brighton and Hove where Jess accidentally created a supportive community of over 300 women, Port Hall Ladies Club, to combat the loneliness of motherhood. She progressed to supporting local businesses, nurturing friendships and spawning a popular marketplace and other groups.

Jess uses her experience of being in premature menopause since age 38, a late identified ADHDer, being a SEND Parent Carer to two children, divorce, and her Mama’s ovarian cancer diagnosis as fuel to her fire. Jess is also a regular speaker, business mentor, ambassador for the SEND charity Amaze Sussex, a UN Women Delegate #CSW68, a co-parent and Swim-Runner.

She learned she had won her category at the prestigious 13th National Diversity Awards which unite UK citizens irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The National Diversity Awards are a testament to the collective power of individuals to drive positive change and I am deeply humbled to be recognised as their 2024 Positive Role Model for Gender. I remain devoted to closing the gender gaps by destigmatising the unspoken challenges of womanhood,” says Jess Rad, Founder of The WomenHood. “I believe that together we are able to break down societal stigmas, challenge systemic barriers and remind individuals of their agency. Progressing gender equity belongs to everyone and benefits all genders. I intend to use this award to accelerate my impact to improve the work and home lives of women and marginalised genders through unity and harmony with all allies.”

“The National Diversity Awards honour the unsung heroes transforming lives and perceptions through their unwavering commitment,” says Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies, and founder of the National Diversity Awards. “They also serve to inspire the next generation of diversity advocates to be courageous, take a stand and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”