Hailsham Village Voice

Hailsham Festival continues this week with an Open Morning in Vicarage Field with various entertainment taking place amidst the usual Street Market on Saturday in Vicarage Field from 10am to 1.30pm.

In the evening wander through St Mary’s Walk and enjoy a free light show by Animazing Lights from 7pm to 8.30pm. At 7.30pm there is a talk about Picasso – his life and loves at Hailsham Pavilion.

Sunday and Monday’s events are to be confirmed and details of any events taking place on those evenings will be found on the website at www.hailshamfestival.co.uk.

On Tuesday, a talk by the inventor of the Banoffee Pie in the Laurel is sold out and in the evening, with all the fuss about Oasis, we have the Festival film, Blur: to the end at 7.30pm at Hailsham Pavilion.

On Wednesday there is a talk titled Oh! We do like to be beside the seaside in the Charles Hunt Centre. Animazing Lights is back for another free light show in St Mary’s Walk on Thursday from 7 to 8.30, Hailsham Theatres’ production Party Piece starts at 7.30pm and runs until Saturday evening and the Murder Mystery Supper at the Kings Head, Horsebridge is from 7.30pm.

On Friday, another Festival Film ‘Lee’ is showing at the Pavilion at 7.30pm. On Saturday 21 as below is the Nostalgia Fair, Animazing in Lights, Party Piece by Hailsham Theatres. Unfortunately, The Madness of King George has had to be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday due to illness.

Among the many attractions on offer in this year's Hailsham Festival, the Nostalgia Fair on Saturday, September 21, at the Cattle Market will be better than ever.

Once again it offers a diverse selection of entertainment and a wide selection of stalls to interest all ages. Alongside steam train rides, Punch and Judy, fairground rides, licenced bar, vintage ice cream van and Hailsham Lions' famous candy floss, this year's attractions include horse and carriage rides around the town, courtesy of Maple Leaf Carriages, dance displays, Marco - the Magic Man, live music from Rockin' Mike, and plenty more.

Another of the Fair's highlights is the Children's Fancy Dress competition with the best home made costume winning a four-person ticket to Knockhatch Adventure Park. The competition starts at 12pm with Marco - the Magic Man choosing the winner.

For the first time, this year a unique number has been included on the Festival brochure. Recipients are being encouraged to keep their brochures safe because it could win them a £100 hamper. The winning number will be published during the Festival across social media, whereupon the winner must take the brochure to the Festival stand in Vicarage Field on September 14 at 10.30am for it to be checked and verified. Entry to the Nostalgia Fair is free and the fun begins at 11am through until 4pm.

This Sunday, September15, at 2.15pm the Sussex International Film Festival is launching a new series of films made by Independent Filmmakers who live and work in the South East. Its first presentation is the fascinating "Broken Eyes".

Organisers of the SIFF would love the Hailsham Pavilion to become a hub for film makers in the region. It is really difficult to get these films made and even harder to get them screened. This will only happen if those of you who love film get behind the project and come along.

Members of the SIFF team will be at Rusticos Restaurant, George Street, Hailsham before and after if you would like to drop in and talk about this film, or films in general. This particular film is also listed as the first Fringe Event of the excellent Hailsham Arts Festival, happening now. For more information visit https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/sussex-international/

Freedom Leisure Hailsham Swimming Pool Update: The ongoing repair work to the pool is progressing well, the tiling is well underway and the contractors are working hard to ensure that the pool can reopen as soon as possible.

While unable to give an exact reopening date they are hopeful that the pool will be ready for late September, if not the first week in October. Once a date is confirmed they will update their website and social media. Freedom Leisure appreciates that the closure has extended from the original date, however they need to ensure that the work is completed to the highest standard and that they follow the instructions from their contractors and technical team.

The Cats Protection Cream Teas and Fair on Sunday at the Charles Hunt Centre, raised almost £1300. Organisers would like to thank the Charles Hunt Centre for allowing them to use their facilities at such short notice due to the forecast bad weather.

The Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir provided a fabulous set whilst supporters indulged in their cream teas and spent money at the various stalls and certainly brightened up the afternoon. Thanks also to the volunteers who worked so hard.

Come along to Hailsham Short Mat Bowls Club enrolment day on September 16 and have a go. Try something new, stay fit and active with gentle exercise, meet new people and have fun or continue playing bowls in the winter. All ages and abilities welcome and no previous experience needed. In-house coach on hand and first three sessions free of charge.

The Club plays weekly at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane from mid-September until the end of March on Monday evenings from 7 to 9pm and Friday afternoons from 2 to 4pm. For further information call 07950 962353 or email [email protected].

The winners of this year’s Creative Writing Awards will be announced at Callenders Restaurant at 3pm on Wednesday, September 18. The 2024 Anthology will be available at the event or online. For more information call 01323 844020 or 07553 326294.

Hailsham Car Boot Sale and market is a great way to start a Friday. Go early 6am to 1pm and rummage for your bargains. Cars are just £8 and collected on set up on hard standing. There is also the onsite café. The market has a butcher, plants, iron monger and more and also the Mobile NatWest Bank which comes along at about 11am.

Sussex has a long and unique tradition of celebrating Bonfire, with many outside the county being unaware that such grand festivities exist. A strong affirmation of the breathing and distinctive Sussaxon culture.

It is customary that on each Saturday from the start of September to the end of November, numerous towns and villages across the county host a torchlit procession, most commonly with a grand bonfire and fireworks display. The big one, being 'the Glorious Fifth' - November 5, the anniversary of the failed plot to blow-up Parliament in 1605.

Usually the Sussex Martyrs, who were burnt at the stake during the reign of Queen Mary I, are also a focus of commemoration at these events. Due to the size and number of events and mutual collaboration, it became impractical to hold all the bonfires on the traditional Fifth of November.

This resulted in the 'Sussex Bonfire Season' from the beginning of September until the end of November when different bonfire societies take it in turns to host their own events called "outmeetings" and invite other societies to join them. The Hailsham procession, bonfire and fireworks is on Saturday, October 19.

From the same playwright as Stepping Out and Outside Edge don't miss Hailsham Theatres comedy, Party Piece by Richard Harris, which runs from September 19 to 21 at 7.30 nightly and a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. This is at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, Hailsham. Tickets are £10 from Hailsham Festival

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hailsham-theatres. This is a fast-paced and very funny play by Richard Harris set in the back gardens of feuding neighbours. A string of hilarious disasters strike including a distinct lack of party guests, a burning garden shed, a marauding Zimmer frame and the prospect of an irate husband on the prowl.

Visitors to Hailsham and new residents will be able to learn more about the town thanks to a new guidebook, due to be published by the Town Council soon. The publication will provide information on local public facilities, entertainment and recreational facilities, as well as a directory of local services and a parish and ward map. It will be free of charge and copies will be available at the Town Council Offices from late September.

"Blur: To The End", is a film about the rock band, Blur. The film was captured during the year in which they made a surprise return with their first record in eight years - the critically acclaimed number one album "The Ballad Of Darren".

On Tuesday, September 17 at 7.30pm, the Festival film is the newly released feature-length documentary depicting the extraordinary and emotional return of the rock band. The film follows the unique relationship of four friends - and band mates of three decades - Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree - as they come together to record new songs ahead of their sold-out, first ever shows at London's Wembley Stadium in 2023.

Featuring performances of their most iconic songs, footage of the band in the studio and on the road, this film is an intimate moment in time with this most enduring of UK bands, who have been at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades. Tickets priced £5 are available from the Pavilion box office or online www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Oh! I do like to be beside the Seaside is a talk by Ian Gledhill on Wednesday, September 18 at 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field.

Ian Gledhill, an accredited arts society lecturer, with more than 20 years experience in giving talks on a wide range of subjects, will present a light-hearted look at the traditions of English seaside towns over the years including Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings.

From bathing machines to amusements, and pleasure piers with popular traditions like "What The Butler Saw".

Ian said: "I began my career as an engineer, designing extensions to the London Underground. However, most of my working life has been spent in the theatre, mainly in opera and musical theatre, as a director, set designer and opera translator. I have also worked in television, music publishing, travel and tourism."

Tickets for this evening are priced £5 from www.hailshamfestival.co.uk or on the night.