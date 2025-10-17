Hands-on help from community transforms local Age UK café in Bognor Regis

Sussex-based marketing agency PMW Communications has officially unveiled the newly transformed café at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis, marking the successful completion of one of its Challenge PMW community projects.

The project, inspired by the 1990s TV show Challenge Anneka, has revitalised the café into a bright, welcoming space for local older residents. The refreshed interior features new flooring, freshly painted walls, an inspiring mural, new tables, plants and cushions, all made possible by the generosity of local businesses and tradespeople who gave time and materials.

The successful completion demonstrates the impact of local people and organisations working together for a shared cause – tackling issues like loneliness and isolation by providing a welcoming space for older residents.

During an event held on Friday 10th October 2025, representatives from PMW, the charity, Arun District Council, Laburnum Centre members and the suppliers who made the transformation possible celebrated the achievement.

Stacey Cullen, Head of Localities at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove said: “Our members absolutely love the new look Laburnum Centre, which feels lighter, brighter and more welcoming. PMW have done an amazing job, planning the project, rallying local businesses and keeping everything on track. We’re so grateful to everyone involved.

“Older people can often feel a bit invisible in society, but this just goes to show there are still plenty of individuals willing to go above and beyond to help them. We also hope this might encourage more people to check out what’s on offer here – from the gym and café to painting and poetry, there’s something for everyone.”

Peter Sutton, Managing Director of PMW, added:

“I am absolutely in awe of our incredible PMW team who made this happen, driving the project from start to finish. I am also deeply thankful to every single supplier who took part, donating their time and materials so generously.

The new mural at the Laburnum Centre created by local artist Ben Cavanagh

“This café is a vital lifeline for so many, and we are delighted that we were able to deliver this transformation for such a worthy, community-focused hub. It’s an example of what the community can achieve when it pulls together.”

The project was made possible by the following local businesses and tradespeople who donated their expertise, materials and time:

Aitken Flooring – fitted new flooring throughout the cafe

Ben Cavanagh – designed and painted the inspiring mural

Users of the cafe enjoying the new space.

Berwicks of Horsham – donated the flooring

Caremark (Arun) – donated brand new café tables

Dulux Decorator Centre – supplied the paint

Impressions Decorating – decorated the area

Junk Clear – removed all renovation waste

Manor Nurseries – provided plants and pots to brighten the space

Quality Coatz – decorated the area