High Sheriff highlights 'exceptional service' of 4Sight Vision Support

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited 4Sight Vision Support in Bognor during Mental Health Awareness Week to mark the exceptional service this charity provides to support the emotional well-being of its service users.

Dr Fooks is a long-standing supporter and Vice-Patron of 4Sight and Kirstie Thomas, the charity’s CEO, updated him on their latest news and developments. Kirstie explained that losing your sight, especially if it is sudden, can cause a profound impact on one’s mental health triggering anxiety and concerns about future isolation and independence. For some, the only equivalent is at the time we lose someone dear to us. Therefore, the charity’s specialist support, from the moment of a sight loss diagnosis, is invaluable.

“Everyone reacts differently to a new sight loss diagnosis,” said Kirstie, ”feelings of shock, denial, anger, fear, sadness, depression and loss, or a combination of these feelings are natural, with worries and upset about how to cope about the changes they are facing.

"4Sight provides emotional support during this period of adjustment; our holistic one-to-one approach helps to explore, understand and cope with these complex feelings. In addition, the charity provides practical support, advising on accessible technology, education, employment, obtaining financial assistance, social activities, peer support and more”.

Supporting all the work of 4Sight Vision Support is its tremendous team of volunteers whose service was recognised by the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

“Volunteers are the life-blood of almost all small or local charities and 4Sight Vision Support itself simply couldn’t run without them,” said Kirstie.

Dr Fooks has been a 4Sight Vision Support volunteer for several years now, supporting the very popular walking groups as a sighted guide, something he hopes to be more involved in this year. “The good news is that the benefit of volunteering is not just one way,” he said.

“Volunteering itself is a wonderful method for improving your own mental health and wellbeing especially when it is linked to such an outstanding West Sussex charity like 4Sight”.

Dr Fooks will be supporting the 4Sight Vision Support walking challenge later this year. This event, which takes participants on a 10-mile route through the beautiful Angmering Park Estate, some of which is not normally open to the public, is not only designed to fundraise for 4Sight Vision Support but it also provides a great opportunity to focus on one’s wellbeing through connecting with others, giving back by volunteering or simply enjoying nature at its finest.