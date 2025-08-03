High Sheriff of West Sussex visits Grief Play Café to witness healing through support and play

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited Andy's Angels Grief Play Café—an inspiring community initiative designed to support children and young people navigating the loss of a loved one. What he encountered was a truly uplifting environment, where healing and happiness went hand in hand.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted in a welcoming and inclusive space on the last Sunday of the month, the Café was filled with activity, conversation, and heartfelt care.

At the heart of it all was a remarkable partnership with the South Coast Skate Club, who brought ramps, boards, and a contagious energy. From beginners to more confident skaters, young people were encouraged to have fun, try something new, and feel empowered in a supportive setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joy on the children’s faces as they learned tricks and cheered one another on served as a powerful reminder of how play can foster both confidence and community. Dr Fooks noted how naturally these moments created opportunities for connection—both peer-to-peer and between the young people and the adults supporting them.

The High Sheriff celebrates the success of Andy's Angels with the young people who are attending the Cafe.

For older attendees, the High School Hang Out room offered a peaceful retreat. This chill-out space was thoughtfully designed to give teenagers a chance to relax, reflect, or talk in a quiet environment away from the buzz. Volunteers from the Samaritans were also present, offering kind, compassionate support for those who needed to share their thoughts or feelings more privately.

Adding an extra spark to the day’s events was a raffle featuring a skateboarding prize, which brought smiles and excitement to the lucky winners—a delightful way to round off what had already been a very special experience.

There were also delicious refreshments, with cakes generously supplied by Dee Dee's in Findon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Sheriff remarked, “What I have witnessed at the Grief Play Café is community support at its finest—creative, inclusive, and deeply attuned to the emotional needs of young people. It stands as a model of care that deserves wider recognition.”

One-to-one session with South Coast Skate Club tutor

Dr Fooks expressed his sincere thanks to the organisers, volunteers, and especially the families who welcomed him so warmly.

“It has been a great privilege,” he said, “to spend time with you and to see firsthand the incredible work being done.”

Tom Morton/NationalWorld Butlin’s Bognor Regis opens biggest ever Soft Play – and locals can join the fun £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Butlin’s is back in the spotlight with its biggest indoor Soft Play yet – and for the first time, local families can experience it without booking a full holiday. The brand-new four-storey attraction at Butlin’s Bognor Regis is packed with colourful Skyline Gang characters, climbing nets, slides, sensory zones, and endless energy-burning fun for babies, toddlers, and juniors. Next door, the new Puppet Castle hosts free daily shows full of charm and nostalgia. This exciting day-visitor offer gives local parents an affordable, weather-proof way to keep little ones entertained in true Butlin’s style. Book your family day out at Butlin’s Bognor Regis now and rediscover what makes it magical.