High Sheriff of West Sussex visits Grief Play Café to witness healing through support and play
Hosted in a welcoming and inclusive space on the last Sunday of the month, the Café was filled with activity, conversation, and heartfelt care.
At the heart of it all was a remarkable partnership with the South Coast Skate Club, who brought ramps, boards, and a contagious energy. From beginners to more confident skaters, young people were encouraged to have fun, try something new, and feel empowered in a supportive setting.
The joy on the children’s faces as they learned tricks and cheered one another on served as a powerful reminder of how play can foster both confidence and community. Dr Fooks noted how naturally these moments created opportunities for connection—both peer-to-peer and between the young people and the adults supporting them.
For older attendees, the High School Hang Out room offered a peaceful retreat. This chill-out space was thoughtfully designed to give teenagers a chance to relax, reflect, or talk in a quiet environment away from the buzz. Volunteers from the Samaritans were also present, offering kind, compassionate support for those who needed to share their thoughts or feelings more privately.
Adding an extra spark to the day’s events was a raffle featuring a skateboarding prize, which brought smiles and excitement to the lucky winners—a delightful way to round off what had already been a very special experience.
There were also delicious refreshments, with cakes generously supplied by Dee Dee's in Findon.
The High Sheriff remarked, “What I have witnessed at the Grief Play Café is community support at its finest—creative, inclusive, and deeply attuned to the emotional needs of young people. It stands as a model of care that deserves wider recognition.”
Dr Fooks expressed his sincere thanks to the organisers, volunteers, and especially the families who welcomed him so warmly.
“It has been a great privilege,” he said, “to spend time with you and to see firsthand the incredible work being done.”
