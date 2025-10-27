High Sheriff visit brings joy to Chichester families!

High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited Home-Start Chichester & District families at local group

Families took the opportunity to describe how important they found the practical and emotional support they received from the group, some travelling over an hour by public transport to access the support. Dr Fooks enjoyed the outside play, engaging with the children and hearing about the challenges some families face.

Dr Fooks remarked, “the relationships pre-school children form within their own families and with others create the building blocks for almost all their future relationships. With the wise and expert support of Home-Start Chichester & District, the children who attend this Family Group, are already playing and interacting with others in a wonderfully positive way while their parents are able to ‘re-charge their batteries’. For these parents, Home-Start provides them with a community within which they know that they matter, where they feel connected and where they will be missed if they are not there. As such, I can totally understand why these families are so grateful to be able to attend the group at Home-Start Chichester & District – it is a treasure trove of care”.