Homelium Care launches free guide to help families plan home care before a crisis

Homelium, a leading provider of high-quality home care across West Sussex, has launched a new free downloadable guide designed to help families recognise the signs that a loved one may need care, before a crisis forces urgent decisions.

The guide, titled “10 Signs Your Loved One May Need Home Care Support,” is part of Homelium’s ongoing Planning Ahead campaign, which aims to raise awareness of early intervention and proactive care planning.

“Far too often, families come to us after something serious has happened, a fall, hospital stay, or sudden decline in health,” says Annie, Director at Homelium.

“This guide is our way of supporting people sooner, helping them feel more prepared and less overwhelmed when exploring care options.”

Homelium client happy at home

Empowering Families with Early Information

The guide outlines practical steps for recognising early warning signs and provides advice on:

Spotting physical, emotional and behavioural changes

How to begin gentle, supportive conversations around care

What home care looks like and how to access it

Options for maintaining independence with tailored support

Homelium’s goal is to give families the tools and confidence they need to take the first step, before a crisis limits their options.

Supporting Local Communities

Homelium West Sussex is encouraging local community organisations, GP surgeries, churches and family groups to share the free resource, especially with those supporting ageing parents or vulnerable relatives.

“There’s still a lot of misunderstanding around what home care is and when it’s needed,” Annie explains. “Many people assume residential care is the only option, when in reality, home care can provide personalised, flexible support in the comfort of your own home.”

Download the Free Guide

The 10 Signs guide is available to download now from Homelium’s website.