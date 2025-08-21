Horsham District Foodbank faces critical shortages ahead of harvest

Horsham District Foodbank, part of local charity Horsham Matters, is calling on the community this Harvest season to help replenish its shelves as stock levels fall to critically low levels.

With more people than ever struggling to put food on the table, demand for emergency food parcels continues to rise. The foodbank now runs 16 sessions a week across Horsham District, providing vital support to individuals and families in crisis.

Horsham Matters is appealing to schools, businesses, churches, community groups, and individuals to consider collecting or donating during Harvest to ensure no one in the district goes hungry.

"This year we have seen a significant increase in the number of people turning to the foodbank for support," said CEO, Kelvin Glen. "Our shelves are under immense pressure, and Harvest is one of the most important times of the year for us to gather enough food to meet this growing need. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a huge difference."

Volunteer stocking shelves at the food bank

The foodbank is especially in need of:

Tinned meat and fish

Tinned fruit and vegetables

UHT milk and fruit juice

Pasta sauces

Long-life puddings and cereal

How to Donate:

Donations can be made at the shopping trolley outside Horsham Matters’ Redkiln offices, 1 Redkiln Close RH13 5QL (Monday–Friday, 10am–4pm) or at designated drop-off points including the Love it Again shop on West Street, and local Tesco, Lidl, and Waitrose stores.

For those unable to donate food, financial donations are also welcome. A gift of £25 provides a single person with a food parcel and essential toiletries. Donations can be made via Horsham Matters’ JustGiving page: Horsham Matters - Cost of Living Crisis - JustGiving.

Alongside emergency food, Horsham Matters also offers holistic support including benefits checks, household budgeting support, help accessing debt advice, and referrals to other community services, ensuring people receive the longer-term support they need to move forward.

"Harvest is a time of generosity and community spirit," added Kelvin Glen. "We are urging the people of Horsham to come together so we can continue to support those who need us most."