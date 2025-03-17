Hurstpierpoint Village News

HIGH STREET: A few people still park their cars on the pavement. ‘I’m only going to be a minute’ seems to be the justification.

Of course, we all know that parking in our narrow and busy High Street will always be a challenge but all car drivers are also pedestrians, so we are all involved in keeping everyone safe. On another, but related matter, do have a look at the Parish Council’s excellent and detailed response to the suggestion that Mid Sussex District Council is considering the introduction of charges for the village car parks. www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk. The response sets out exactly what effect charges could have on the school, shops, businesses, visitors and, in fact, everyone who lives, works or visits the village.

HURST PLAYERS: Here are the next three events from our very own theatre; all tickets from www.hurstplayers.org.uk : (1) Witness for the Prosecution, 8 - 12 April, Players Theatre, 7.30 pm (bar opens 7 pm): Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock, and a young man's fight to escape the hangman's noose. Generally regarded as one of Christie's most accomplished plays, this suspenseful thriller keeps audiences guessing until the very end. Tickets are selling fast for this very popular production. (2) Open Reading of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 8 pm on 23 April which is, as you probably know, Shakespeare’s birthday. Everyone will be able to read if they wish to. (3) Luke O’Hara ‘Magic Staged’ on 26 April, 7.30 pm ‘full of mind reading, mystery and wonder, but also lots of laughter! A show for people age 11 and upwards with audience participation!

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: On Saturday April 26, singer Julie Roberts and jazz piano maestro, Mike Hatchard, bring us ‘Gutsy blues to sensitive jazz ballads’; May 17 welcomes the Blue Cafe Trio with Terry Seabrook & Shane Hill, and the spring season ends with Simon Anckorn and Michael Dolovich on 21 June. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a (hopefully) Spring evening. £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY, Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show. Tuesday, 8 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: ‘Creating Biodiverse Gardens’, an illustrated talk by Garden Designer, Peter McGarr, on how to use sustainable local resources to mimic the ecosystems of plant communities in the wild.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY. Friday 28th March 7:30 pm at Guide HQ SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park Hurstpierpoint. Talk – “Deckchairs Piers & Souvenirs” A talk on the history of our seaside culture through the things that have made it distinctive - such as donkeys, piers, beach huts, paddle steamers, & ice cream cones! The speaker is author Dr Kathryn Ferry who has also appeared on TV in Villages by the Sea, Coast, Portillo’s Hidden History of Britain and many other programmes. Admission for non-members £4.00.

NSPCC: The Dowager Lady Crabtree invites you to join her for a glass of fizz and Afternoon Tea on Wednesday 21 May, from 2.30 to 4.30 pm in the Great Hall at Danny House. This is a fundraising event for the NSPCC. Bring your friends to hear her reflections on the Joys of Growing Old Disgracefully. Tickets £15 from Charlotte Grace Casuals (cash only). More information from Belinda at [email protected].

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.