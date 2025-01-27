Inspiring farmers and experts to explore the industry’s future at top conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us for inspiring talks, practical takeaways, networking and food as the South East Future of Farming Conference returns this spring.

For the third year it will be held at Plumpton College's £10m AgriFood Centre in Sussex, run by the college, CLA and Virgin Money, on Thursday, April 10, from 3pm to 7.30pm.

The conference is renowned for offering tangible solutions for farmers and landowners across the South East, with an emphasis on sharing sustainable farming practices to enhance productivity and profitability.

An exciting mix of speakers will share their experiences and advice. The line-up includes:

The CLA, Virgin and Plumpton co-organise the conference, which raises money for charrity.

- Rupert Claxton, meat and livestock director at Gira

- Archie Evans, fruit grower from Sussex and Farmers Weekly Young Farmer of the Year finalist

- Gavin Lane, CLA Deputy President and arable farmer

- Emily Norton, farmer and independent rural policy and strategy adviser

- Kent farmer Owen Piper of forward-thinking mixed farming business M.A. Piper & Son

- Chaired by Molly Biddell, Surrey farmer and head of natural capital at the Knepp Estate.

Virgin Money has a long track record of supporting the agricultural sector across the South East. Justin Ellis, Senior Director, Agriculture, believes there has never been a more important time for everyone involved in the industry to come together to help move farming forward: “Over generations the farming industry has been confronted with major challenges.

“The current environment perhaps sees some more extreme circumstances, with costs increasing drastically, fluctuating prices for crops and livestock, along with a need to find ways of producing top quality food at the same time as caring for the countryside in a way that makes farming sustainable both environmentally and economically.

"I remain inspired by the way farmers are adapting and changing, and the Future of Farming Conference will showcase wonderful examples of the many ways that farming is rising to the challenge once again.”

CLA South East represents thousands of farmers, landowners and rural businesses across the region. Regional Director, Tim Bamford, said: “The CLA is thrilled the conference is returning for a third year, and we’re proud to be involved once again at such a crucial time for the farming and rural sectors.

“The industry needs to be both financially and environmentally sustainable; what are farmers already doing to balance food production and nature, and what is coming down the track?

“The rural economy is full of innovative, dynamic businesses and despite the challenges we face the future is full of opportunities. We look forward to hearing from a diverse range of experts and case studies to inspire attendees.”

Jeremy Kerswell, Chief Executive and Principal of Plumpton College, said: “Plumpton College is at the forefront of driving innovation in land-based industries, supporting both those starting their careers and those already working the land.

“This year, we’re proud to build on the success of last year’s conference in our AgriFood Centre, creating an opportunity for those in the sector to connect, gain knowledge, exchange ideas, and discover practical solutions to enhance their businesses."

Tickets for this event are only £10 with all proceeds going to the CLA Charitable Trust, which is dedicated to helping those who are disabled or disadvantaged to visit and participate in learning experiences about the countryside. The closing deadline for booking tickets is 6pm on Thursday, April 3.

For further details and to purchase tickets, visit: https://members.cla.org.uk/MY-CLA/Events/Event-Details/eventDateId/4519

Media are welcome to attend the conference. Email [email protected] for a ticket.