Jess Brown-Fuller MP visits Rolls-Royce to learn of expansion plans
Rolls-Royce has been based at Goodwood since 2003 and earlier this year obtained planning permission for five new buildings to increase capacity by 2027. The premium car company employs more than 2,500 people and runs an extensive intern and apprenticeship scheme, working closely with Chichester College.
In 2023, Rolls-Royce sold more than 6,000 cars to customers in over 50 countries. According to an economic impact assessment, conducted in 2023 by the London School of Economics, Rolls-Royce contributes £500 million to the UK economy, half of which is in West Sussex. The new facilities are estimated to contribute an extra £70 million to the economy of West Sussex, and provide over 1,000 new jobs
Rolls-Royce has employed a new Community Liaison Officer, to engage with local communities and coordinate Rolls-Royce's local projects. These projects include the provision of Speed Indicative Devices (SIDs) to reduce speeding locally, and a new car park for The March Primary School, after concerns were raised about local parking.
Managers from Rolls-Royce regularly attend local parish council meetings to discuss local concerns and the company plans to hold more drop-in sessions to provide more information about their activities.
Jess raised local concerns about car parking and congestion caused by shift changeovers and was informed that these issues will be partly eased by the expanded facility, which will include a new four-storey car park.
“Rolls-Royce is one of the largest employers in the constituency and it was good to learn of their engagement with the local community and to hear from enthusiastic interns, graduates and apprentices who spoke highly of their experience working for Rolls-Royce,” said Jess.
