Just two tables left – secure your spot at Haywards Heath Mayor’s Charity Quiz Night!
Date: Friday 17th October
Time: 6:30 PM
Venue: Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, RH16 1BA
Bring your brainiest friends and form a team of six for a night packed with:
- A welcome drink on arrival
- A charcuterie board for your table
- A licensed bar
- A raffle with exciting prizes
Tickets: £15 per person
Book now: Email [email protected] to register your team.
Hurry—only TWO tables remain!
“This event is a fantastic way to bring our community together for a fun evening while supporting an incredible charity that makes a real difference to families across the South East. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Town Hall for what promises to be a brilliant night,” said a spokesperson for Haywards Heath Town Council.
All proceeds go to the Mayor's Charity, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which provides life-changing early intervention services for children under five with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities, and rare genetic disorders. Through bespoke therapy programmes - including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, music therapy, and speech & language support - the charity helps children across the South East reach their full potential.
Proudly sponsored by P & S Gallagher and organised by Haywards Heath Town Council. x8g3qyt