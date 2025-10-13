Just two tables left – secure your spot at Haywards Heath Mayor’s Charity Quiz Night!

Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned Quiz Champion? Don’t miss your chance to join us for an unforgettable evening of trivia, laughter, and community spirit at the Haywards Heath Mayor’s Charity Quiz Night—all in support of a truly remarkable cause.

Date: Friday 17th October

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, RH16 1BA

Haywards Heath Mayor's Charity Quiz Night

Bring your brainiest friends and form a team of six for a night packed with:

A welcome drink on arrival

A charcuterie board for your table

A licensed bar

A raffle with exciting prizes

Tickets: £15 per person

Book now: Email [email protected] to register your team.

Hurry—only TWO tables remain!

“This event is a fantastic way to bring our community together for a fun evening while supporting an incredible charity that makes a real difference to families across the South East. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Town Hall for what promises to be a brilliant night,” said a spokesperson for Haywards Heath Town Council.

All proceeds go to the Mayor's Charity, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which provides life-changing early intervention services for children under five with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities, and rare genetic disorders. Through bespoke therapy programmes - including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, music therapy, and speech & language support - the charity helps children across the South East reach their full potential.

Proudly sponsored by P & S Gallagher and organised by Haywards Heath Town Council. x8g3qyt