Katy loses six stone with Slimming World after deciding to put herself first

After 39 years service in the NHS as a dedicated nurse looking after others, Katy decided it was time to look after herself and took early retirement. Feeling “burnt out” after the stress of the pandemic, and embarking on counselling to recover ,she learned how to put herself first for health reasons Having previously been recommended Slimming World by a friend , she joined Slimming World in January 2023 and has never looked back.

Katy commented: “It's changed my life completely. I love the fact that you can eat so much in volume and choice, and still loose weight without going hungry”.

“Before I would eat a whole pack of doughnuts in one sitting, but Slimming World has taught me to pick healthy foods first that keep you fuller for longer and of course much more nutritional benefit. Now I snack on Sugar Snap peas or carrots for the crunch whilst I’m cooking meals, instead of crisps or bread”

“The great news is no food is banned when you’re Food Optimising with Slimming World, and Ive learnt simple changes or swaps in what I was currently buying or how I was cooking, to be healthier versions. Some of which became part of my weekly regime and almost vital to have were Sugar free sweets, Slimming World Frozen meals from Iceland for speedy yet healthy meal ideas and Fat free salad dressing.

Transformation after 6 stone loss

"Previously I would choose Takeaways or High Fat ready meals. Now my favourite meals are Mushroom risotto with lean bacon and cheese, Slimming World Lasagne, or a Chick pea salad with chicken or ham.

"I achieved 1/2 stone in my first couple of weeks, and 1 stone by week 8. Around 2 stone loss I definitely started to feel the benefits, and reaching the 3 stone was a huge milestone, a first. After losing 4 stone I decided to start to exercise and joined Pilates, which previously Id felt too embarrassed to contemplate. This has improved my balance and strength, and I know attend a Gym and do Aqua Aerobics every week.

"Having now reached my Target of 6 stone weight loss, Im now adjusting my eating plan with Slimming Worlds Slim for Life plan to maintain it, and not to Yo Yo anymore

"I can definitely notice i don’t get short of breath anymore and my blood pressure is lower.

Katy before 6 stone weight loss

"Shopping for clothes is more enjoyable having dropped 5 dress sizes. I can choose any shop to buy clothes in.

"Ive worked hard to get here, and its not always straight forward. Having a Slimming World group there for you every week helps keep the focus, and encouragement to keep going. Ive learnt lots about myself, made changes and now enjoy a Fresh new outlook on a healthier and more active New Me, and most of all I’ve learned to love myself again."