Leading West Sussex children's charity needs more space to meet 200% increase in demand, High Sheriff informed

Ten Little Toes, the children's charity that supports families in need, were delighted to meet the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, this week to explore working together to tackle the challenges that hardship and poverty cause families across West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Little Toes are working hard to support families who find themselves facing difficult times, perhaps unable to provide the basic essentials needed for their children, and putting them at risk - both physically and emotionally. This might include clothing and underwear, prams and strollers, or beds and mattresses giving a good night sleep in a safe and healthy environment.

As parents themselves, the team at Ten Little Toes know first hand the struggles that are faced by those families they help. The mental and emotional impact of not being able to provide for your family can be devastating. This is why the work they are doing is essential, protecting the healthy development of West Sussex children and enabling them to not only survive, but thrive against the odds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand has grown 200% in two years with over 150 families being supported each month across the county. Ten Little Toes now find themselves looking for a bigger space to operate from, enabling them to continue the work they do, and increasing the impact of their work to more families.

The High Sheriff visits Ten Little Toes in Crawley

Some of the UK’s 10% of most deprived communities are here in West Sussex, and within our diverse communities, it is estimated that 1 in 3 children are in absolute poverty. That doesn't just mean they don't have food or heating, it impacts their longer term prospects. It limits ability to achieve at school, creates social isolation, affects mental health and has a far reaching impact in our wider community groups.

The High Sheriff said, “The dedicated work of Ten Little Toes ensures that many children in West Sussex are able to enjoy a really healthy start to life. And just as a healthy child gets bigger and stronger, so is this charity! Ten Little Toes is out-growing its lovely base in Crawley and needs a bigger home. As this charity continues to bring health and happiness to families in need in our communities, let us all work together to support the great service it gives and help it find new premises.”

Growth and increasing demand means that Ten Little Toes are on the lookout for a new space, of around 6000 sq ft to ensure that our service reaches more of those families, including those living in hidden poverty, facing stigma and unable to ask for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a small charity, Ten Little Toes rely on the incredible generosity of the local community through donations and volunteering. If you can help in anyway, then please get in touch with the team - either through their facebook page, or by email - [email protected]