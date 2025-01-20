Lewes Citizen's Advice: Question from tenant about reporting damp and mould to letting agency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Damp and mould have spread in our home since winter, starting around the windows. I’ve reported it to the letting agency, but no action has been taken. I’m worried about our health and unsure what to do with six months left on our tenancy.

For tenants, the first step is reporting the damp and mould issue to your letting agency or landlord. Identifying the cause of damp and mould can be challenging, and landlords might sometimes suggest tenant actions are a contributing factor. However, your landlord is responsible for resolving the issue if it’s caused by structural problems or disrepair, such as a leaking roof or poor insulation.

Damp occurs when parts of your home don’t dry out, often due to cold conditions. This can lead to mould, a fungus that grows where warm, damp air condenses on cold surfaces like windows. To identify the type of damp in your home and who is responsible for it, check our website. It’s also a good idea to review your tenancy agreement for details about repairs and damp responsibilities.

If damp is making your home unsafe, for example by affecting your health, your landlord is obligated to address the problem. This includes cases where the damp is due to their failure to carry out necessary repairs, such as fixing a damaged roof. Additionally, your landlord may be responsible for replacing items damaged by damp, like carpets or furniture.

Lewes District Citizens Advice is a local charity helping people find a way forward with their problems

One common cause of damp and mould is condensation. Preventing condensation involves keeping your home warm and well-ventilated. However, with high energy costs and cold weather, this can be difficult for many people. If you’re struggling to heat and insulate your home, visit our website to check if you qualify for financial support.

There are steps you can take to avoid worsening a damp problem, such as not drying clothes on radiators, ensuring air vents aren’t blocked, and avoiding portable gas heaters. That said, basic activities like cooking, showering, and laundry are part of normal home life. If your home can’t handle these without developing damp, the issue lies with the property, not your actions.

If your landlord is responsible for resolving the damp but fails to act, you can report them to your local council. Additionally, if damp is impacting your health, you may qualify for free legal advice through Legal Aid with evidence from a health professional.

As a last resort, you might consider leaving the property, but ending a tenancy early can be complex. For more guidance, visit our website. If you need further support, contact Lewes District Citizens Advice on 0808 278 7892. We’re here to help.