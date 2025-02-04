Lewes Climate Hub season to explore 'What's happening to our planet?'

A series of three Saturday talks in February at Lewes Climate Hub entitled 'What's happening to our planet (and what can we do)?' will explore the causes of and solutions to climate change, and what global warming is likely to mean for communities here in Sussex.

On Saturday 8th February, visitors can get to grips with the causes and effects of climate change with Matthew Bird, climate lead at Community Energy South and former cabinet member for sustainability at Lewes District Council. What are greenhouse gases? How are they being generated and what different effects are they having on our planet? What level of global warming is the world now on course for – and are our actions to manage greenhouse gases actually having any impact yet?

Saturday 15th February will consider how the world needs to cut carbon emissions considered responsible for global warming at the speed and scale now required. Robb Cunningham of Clean Growth UK and Dougal Fleming of the Green Business Team will explore what actions by governments, businesses and individuals could really make a difference. Plus visitors can learn how to measure and reduce their own carbon footprint.

Finally on Saturday 22th February, a panel of local experts, including John Gower of Friends of Lewes and Collette Haynes of Ashurst Organics, will explore how higher temperatures, heavier rainfall and other extreme weather are already affecting local waterways, food-growing, buildings and wildlife – and what steps we can take to adapt. Visitors can also add their own evidence to the Lewes Climate Impacts Map.

"As the impacts of climate change become more severe - from extreme floodings in Spain to wildfires in California - we're getting lots of requests from people wanting to know why it's happening, how it's likely to affect us here in Lewes and what practical things we can do locally, nationally and internationally to tackle it," says Juliet Oxborrow at Lewes Climate Hub. "We hope these sessions will be a great opportunity to anyone to ask come and ask their own questions and say how they'd like to see our community respond."

What's happening to our planet? All talks 1pm-2.30pm - no booking required - Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, Lewes. Full details at lewesclimatehub.org